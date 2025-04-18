Victim recalls defendant Madat Babayan: He booted me and called me a ‘Turk’

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

During a court session on Friday at the Baku Military Court, victim Yashar Ahmadov testified against defendant Madat Babayan.

Ahmadov, born in 1956 in Khojaly, shared that he lived there with his family. He recounted that on February 25, 1992, the Armenian army launched an attack on Khojaly, subjecting the city to heavy fire, resulting in the death of a large number of innocent civilians. Ahmadov was taken captive on February 27, 1992.

Recalling the defendant Madat Babayan, along with Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, Ahmadov said, “The members of Madat Babayan’s group, including him, tortured me. While I was in captivity, Madat approached me, booted me, called me a ‘Turk,’ and insulted me.”

Ahmadov also noted that on March 2, 1992, despite being wounded, he was handed over to the Azerbaijani side.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, terrorism, waging and preparing an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.