Victim recounts day of Shusha’s occupation: “At that time, bombs fell like rain”
Baku, April 24, AZERTAC
During a court session on Thursday at the Baku Military Court, victim Ilham Hasanov testified about the day Shusha was occupied by Armenian armed forces.
He recounted that his brother, Rovshan Hasanov, went missing in Shusha on the night of May 7–8, 1992. Hasanov also stated that he was forced to abandon his fully furnished two-room apartment on N. Narimanov Street in Shusha.
“At that time, bombs were raining down on Shusha,” he emphasized.
The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, terrorism, waging and preparing aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.
