Victim testimony at Vardanyan's trial: 14 of my fellow soldiers were killed during attack by Armenian armed groups

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on April 29, with victims providing testimonies.

Victim Nurlan Baghirov mentioned that while serving in the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he and his comrade-in-arms were attacked by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

According to N. Baghirov, during the incident, shots were fired and hand grenades were thrown at them, as a result of which 14 of his fellow soldiers (12 Internal Troops, 2 servicemen of the Ministry of Defense) were martyred, while several of the servicemen were injured. N. Baghirov stated that he himself was also injured during the incident.

Forensic medical examination regarding the victim was also read out in court.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).