Video evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court VIDEO

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

As a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes were committed. The open court hearing regarding the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, continued on July 15.

The hearing, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, alongside Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (with Gunel Samadova as reserve judge), ensured that each defendant was provided with interpretation services in their native language, as well as legal defense.

The session was attended by the accused, their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal heirs, and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state’s charges.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the court panel, the prosecutors defending the state’s charges, interpreters, and others to the victims participating in the process for the first time, outlining their rights and obligations under the law.

In his testimony, Farman Mammadov, a resident of Khojaly, stated that he was taken hostage on February 27, a day after the Khojaly genocide, which was committed on the night of February 25-26, 1992. Noting that he was 10 years old at the time, Mammadov said he witnessed the shooting of an individual while being held hostage. “We have been held hostage for 10 days. Over the course of these days, the Azerbaijani hostages, including himself, were beaten and tortured,” he added.

Victim Maharram Najafov testified that during the Khojaly genocide, Armenian armed forces advanced on the city from several fronts. He and other residents were taken hostage. “Alongside me, five other members of my family were taken hostage: my father, Ali Najafov; my mother, Ziba Najafova; my sister, Adila Najafova; my brothers, Etibar and Vugar. My brother has been held hostage for 43 days,” he emphasized.

“Immediately after being taken hostage, Armenians struck me on the head with the butt of an automatic rifle, knocking me to the ground. Along with approximately 30 to 40 other Azerbaijanis, we have been transported to the city of Khojavand while being subjected to continued beatings. I have been held in Khankendi for 21 days without receiving any food or water. I was handed over to the Azerbaijani side on March 18,” he said.

Rasim Hasanov testified that he was taken captive in the direction of Aghburun on September 23, 1993. “I was held in the Khojavand district detention center, Shusha prison, Khankendi temporary detention center, and Khankendi Children's Hospital,” he further noted.

Responding to a question from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Prosecutor General's Department for State Prosecution, Hasanov mentioned that during his captivity, he was tortured; his gold teeth were pulled out with pliers, while he was also subjected to other forms of torture. He was handed over to Azerbaijan on December 11, 1995.

Suleyman Huseynov testified that on July 23, 1993, the village of Giyasli in the Aghdam district, where he resided, was shelled by Armenian armed forces using tanks and automatic weapons. He and other residents were brutally beaten with automatic weapon butts and kicks. He, along with villagers Galib, his wife Gulsaba, Isa, Rukhsara, Jabrayil and 10-15 others, were beaten by Armenian armed forces and then forced into a VAZ car. “We were held in a stable in the village of Jinli, Aghdam district, which was under occupation at the time. We were held there for three to four days without food or water and subjected to severe torture. Our sons and mother were also tortured in front of our eyes. During our captivity, we were detained in facilities located in Khojaly and Aghdam,” he underlined.

Responding to Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for special assignments, Huseynov stated that while in captivity, he sustained an injury to his left shoulder as a result of severe blows inflicted by the butt of an automatic weapon.

Another victim Jamaladdin Huseynov, the son of S. Huseynov, testified that when he was taken hostage, he was struck on the back of his head with the butt of an automatic weapon, knocking him unconscious. He was 12 years old at the time. He was held in Asgaran, Khankendi, and Shusha prison. In captivity, he and other hostages were subjected to torture. He recalled two Armenians, “Alyosha” and “Mak,” among those who tortured prisoners and hostages in Shusha prison.

Guljamal Hajiyeva testified that when the Armenian armed forces occupied Kalbajar, they left the village of Gunashli, where they resided, in a truck carrying 24 people. The truck came under fire at the exit of the "Tunnel." Most of the Azerbaijani civilians in the car were injured. G. Hajiyeva, who was pregnant at the time, gave birth while in captivity. Her child, who became ill and stunted due to neglect and harsh conditions, and died after being rescued. “During that period, two of my brothers, along with other relatives, were also taken hostage. One of my brothers was blinded after enduring brutal beatings in Shusha prison.

Responding to a question from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Hajiyeva mentioned that she was held in a children's hospital in Khankendi, and then in a kindergarten. She stated that during that time, she saw the bodies of Azerbaijanis who died in captivity and witnessed their removal by truck. She also added that in captivity, she and other prisoners and hostages were subjected to torture. He also remembered Gena Vaskanyan, one of the torturers. He was handed over to Azerbaijan a year and a half later.

In his testimony, Namig Garayev emphasized that he was taken captive in September 1993 during the battles for the defense of the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan. He said that during his captivity, he was subjected to torture. He was Initially held in Shusha prison, and was later transferred to the village of Aghbulag in the Khojavand district, where he continued to be subjected to torture. He and other prisoners were also forced to build a farm and endured several months of physical torture and degrading treatment. After receiving medical treatment for about a month at the Khankendi City Hospital, he and another Azerbaijani, Hidayat, were handed over to the Azerbaijani side on August 23, 1995.

Another victim, Valeh Huseynov, said he also lived in Khojaly with his relatives, adding that he was taken hostage after receiving a gunshot wound during the genocide. Reflecting on the incident, Victim Valeh Huseynov mentioned that his wife was shot dead by the Armenian armed forces.

He also underlined that he had witnessed how civilians were being blocked by military equipment, being shelled and killed. Huseynov stated that while in captivity in Asgaran, he and other hostages were tortured. “Finding out that I was a guitarist, my nails were pulled out with pliers, my fingers were broken, and my hand was put in an oven. I recall the names of those who tortured me and the other hostages: Manvel, Garik, Slavik, and others,” he added. He was handed over to Azerbaijan after twenty-seven days.

Mahir Garayev testified that he was taken captive in the village of Horovlu along with six others. While in captivity, he was subjected to various forms of torture and inhumane treatment.

Khalil Hadiyev stated that he was taken hostage on April 18, 1994, and transferred to Khankendi, where he was subjected to torture. In September 1994, he escaped from the captivity along with six other Azerbaijanis.

Elkhan Alakbarov testified that he was captured in Kalbajar on February 12, 1992. During the one year and ten months he spent in captivity, he was subjected to severe mistreatment and torture. He recalled two Armenians, Slavik and Karen, who tortured him.

Etibar Abishov said that he was taken hostage in the village of Ternoyut, Aghdam district, where he lived. He was detained in Asgaran and Shusha and was subjected to torture. He was released a month and four days later. Responding to a question from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, he further mentioned that he was compelled to perform forced labor while being held hostage.

In his testimony, Nahid Hamidov emphasized that he took part in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and was captured by Armenian armed forces on November 10, along with a fellow serviceman named Nurlan. He remained in captivity for 34 days, during which they were subjected to various forms of torture. He is currently classified as an individual with a second-degree disability. “I used the toilet once a day, because they would beat us. During my captivity, I was taken to the bathhouse two or three times, and each time the water was electrocuted,” he said.

The video evidence reflecting the torture inflicted on Nahid Hamidov and Nurlan Alizadeh during their captivity was presented in the court.

Then, victim Nurlan Alizadeh testified, confirming the statements made earlier by N. Hamidov. He noted that about ten Armenians were involved in their capture. “As a result of the torture, I sustained injuries to my head, my nose was broken, and my legs were injured. I was not wounded in the Patriotic War, but I was injured during captivity. As a consequence of the torture and suffering, I even forgot my son’s name while in captivity,” he added.

The court also screened a video footage taken by the Armenians themselves, showing the torture inflicted on Nahid Hamidov and Nurlan Alizadeh during their capture.

Tarlan Panahov testified that he was taken captive in 1995 while serving in the military in the Dashkasan district. He was handed over to Azerbaijan 10 days later. He received medical treatment in the hospital for injuries sustained from torture and beatings during captivity.

In his testimony, Aydin Gulmaliyev noted that on January 29, 2021, while serving in the military in Lachin, he and his fellow soldier Javidan Gasimov got lost in the fog and were subsequently captured by Armenian armed forces.

They were taken to the city of Yerevan. In captivity, he and his comrade-in-arms were subjected to insults, beatings, and torture. On January 31, he was handed over to the Azerbaijani side.

Ismat Azizov testified that the residents of the village of Bashlibel in the Kalbajar district took shelter in the caves located 3 kilometers from the village, and on April 18, 1993, Armenian armed forces killed 12 civilians hid in the caves, takin other 14 hostages.

Mazahir Abbasguliyev confirmed I. Azizov's statements regarding the events in the village of Bashlibel, adding that he was wounded in the throat during the incident.

Nazim Bayramov testified that he was taken hostage on December 26, 1991, in the direction of the village of Amirallar, where he lived. During his 12-day captivity, the hostage was subjected to brutal beatings, along with other Azerbaijani hostages and prisoners, who endured torture.

Vidadi Huseynov and Maharram Nuriyev testified that on August 29, 1991, they were taken hostage by 11-12 armed enemy soldiers in the village of Ashagi Veysalli, Fuzuli district, where they lived, along with other compatriots. They were beaten and tortured. They were handed over to the Azerbaijani side on September 5.

Vagif Mammadov and Intigam Teymurov confirmed what they said and the statement they presented to the preliminary investigation.

Gulnara Soltanova testified that she was taken hostage by the enemy on October 30, 1993, subjected to torture, and handed over to Azerbaijan five months and eight days later.

In their testimonies, other victims Eldar Babayev, Natig Abbasov, Elbrus Ahmadov, Rovshan Nuriyev, Adalat Nasibov, Nizami Rzayev, Ibrahim Guliyev and Ziyaddin Guliyev, emphasized that they were taken hostage by the servicemen of the Armenian armed forces at different times and subjected to various tortures. Of them, Z. Guliyev has been held in Yerevan for a long time. After being held hostage for one year and seven months he was handed over to Azerbaijan.

Emin Yagubov testified that he was taken hostage on March 7, 1990, while traveling to the city of Gafan to repair a communication line, accompanied by Russian servicemen. He was beaten at the site and subsequently taken to the police station, where he was beaten again. "They used to tell the former Soviet soldiers, 'Why did you bring the Turks here?'" E. Yagubov further added. He was released the following day.

The victims also responded to questions from the accused, their defense lawyers, and their representatives.

The trial is scheduled to continue on July 17.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state—including the aforementioned criminal association—on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals—Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan—are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and other articles.