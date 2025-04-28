Video footage of occupation of Shusha district by Armenian Armed forces was shown in court VIDEO

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Public hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, continued on April 28.

The hearings held at the Baku Military Court were presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). Each of the accused was provided with an interpreter into the language of their choice, as well as defense attorneys.

Present at the hearings were the accused and their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors in charge of public prosecution.

First, the Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments Tugay Rahimli demonstrated a video footage highlighting the burning and incessant shelling of the villages of Malibeyli and Gushchular in the Shusha district.

The following video footage featured the occupation of the Shusha district by the Armenian armed forces.

The screened evidence featured video materials about the notes by Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, nicknamed "Commando", who led the occupation of Shusha city, reflecting the occupation process and the persons who were involved in it. The video material also highlighted the detailed preparation for the occupation of Shusha. It was emphasized that the plan for the occupation of Shusha was presented to Vazgen Sargsyan (Armenia’s first Defense Minister - ed.), emphasizing that the plan was approved by V. Sargsyan.

The plan for the occupation of Shusha by the Armenian armed forces was developed under very secretive conditions with the participation of Vazgen Sargsyan, Arkady Ter-Tadovasyan, Felek Kizoryan, as well as other commanders. According to the footage, the combat order was issued by Seyran Ohanyan. It was emphasized that in fact, the operation was supposed to be launched on April 24. However, it was postponed due to the lack of weapons and other reasons.

The state prosecutors underscored that these and other facts prove that the Armenian political-military leadership gave orders for the occupation of Shusha.

Other video materials screened during the hearing included the names of the individuals who led the occupation of Shusha in four directions - Samvel Babayan, Seyran Ohanyan, Valery Chitchyan, Arkadi Karapetyan. According to the video footage prepared by the Armenians, the purpose of the attack, along with the occupation, was to "cleanse Shusha of crawling insects” (referring to Azerbaijanis).

Then, a video footage featuring remarks by former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan regarding the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Shusha district by Armenian armed forces was examined.

Serzh Sargsyan described the Shusha operation as one of great importance. "The importance of this operation was so great that Robert Kocharian personally became involved," he emphasized.

A video material featuring remarks by Colonel General of the Armenian Armed Forces, then-Chief of the General Staff Gurgen Dalibaltayan (1926-2015) was also screened in court.

Dalibaltayan stated that former Armenian Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharian (former presidents of Armenia - ed.) were involved in the planning, development, and execution of the Shusha operation. He described the operation as of significant importance.

The screened video materials highlighted G. Dalibaltayan’s great role in the Shusha operation.

The trial then heard questions from public prosecutors, representatives of the victims, and defense attorneys regarding the video materials showed to some of the defendants.

In response to questions from the Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, the accused Arkady Ghukasyan stated he had worked at the “Soviet Karabakh” newspaper until 1990. He was appointed as “advisor” on political issues of the “prime minister” of the so-called regime in 1992.

While answering the question from public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, Ghukasyan noted he was unaware about the atrocities committed to Azerbaijanis during the occupation of Shusha.

Asked by public prosecutor Fuad Musayev whether it was he, who awarded Armenian defense minister Vazgen Sargsyan the “hero” of the so-called regime back in 1999, the defendant replied with “yes”. Ghukasyan added that he also awarded V.Sargsyan with the “Golden Eagle” order. Asked what was the reason behind it, the accused noted that Armenia took over the security of the so-called regime at the time. Ghukasyan stated that he had also awarded Gurgen Dalibaltayan, then chief of general staff of Armenia during the Shusha occupation, with the “battle order”.

Then the photo, which was taken following the occupation of Shusha, with Arkady Ghukasyan on it, was shown in the court.

Responding to the questions from public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, the defendant said that the photo was taken during his trip to Shusha following the occupation of the city, with Zori Balayan and Oleg Yesayan are on it.

Ghukasyan noted that he had signed an order to award Vazgen Sargsyan, then-defense minister of Armenia, the name of the “hero” of the so-called regime.

He also confessed awarding Seyran Ohanyan, Valery Chitchyan and others with “orders” and “medals” for their involvement in the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories.

Defendant Bako Sahakyan, while answering the questions from the head of the Public Prosecution Department of the Prosecutor General's Office Nasir Bayramov, confirmed his involvement in the occupation of the city of Shusha by the Armenian armed forces and stated that he was a part of the group led by Vilen Mikayeliyan, adding that they were moving eastward commanded by Arkady Karapetyan.

The accused stressed that he was armed with the AKM assault rifle at the time, without opening fire on anyone.

B. Sahakyan mentioned that the operation to occupy Shusha was led by Vazgen Sargsyan, Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, Seyran Ohanyan and others. "They have repeatedly stated who and how they involved in the Shusha operation. I am telling this because there is no confidentiality about this part. Most of them even objected to the media reports saying that that their activities in Shusha were not fully reflected. At that time, I could not have known any of them. But as I have said earlier, later I met each of them."

According to Sahakyan, he highly appreciated A. Ter-Tadevosyan’s service, awarding him the name of the “hero” of the so-called regime.

The next court hearing is scheduled for May 1.

We recall that a total of 15 Armenian nationals are being charged with numerous crimes involving direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, its state bodies, military forces and illegal armed formations, verbal and written instructions, orders and assignments, provision of material and technical support, central governance, as well as the exercise of rigorous control, with the aim of committing military aggression and acts of terror against the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law, and involving Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Mushegi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan and others, including criminal acts committed during the course of the war of aggression waged by the aforementioned criminal group.

The said persons, i.e. Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, are being charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.