The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Video footage on occupation of Kalbajar by Armenian armed forces featured in court

Video footage on occupation of Kalbajar by Armenian armed forces featured in court

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

The Baku Military Court on Thursday screened video footage related to the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district by Armenian armed forces.

The footage opened with scenes showing the positioning of Armenian military units.

One segment featured Monte Melkonyan addressing the militants, asking: “What have we done today? Where are we now? Where were we yesterday? What did we do?”

A militant responded, reporting that they were 20 kilometers from Kalbajar.

Melkonyan went on to say that Armenian forces had advanced from the western part of Aghdara and from the direction of Aghdaban, eventually reaching Kalbajar. “By annexing Kalbajar to Armenia, the entire region will be annexed to Armenia, and many roads will become accessible. I hope that the Azeris (Azerbaijanis – ed.) will understand that it is all over,” said Monte Melkonyan, also known by the nickname “Avo.”

When asked whether Azerbaijanis had shown strong resistance, Melkonyan replied: “Yes, the resistance was tough. We came here via the Lachin road. Every Armenian should understand that their participation in this cause is very important. As decided in 1988, these territories will be annexed to Armenia.”

Melkonyan also claimed he had killed approximately 70 Azerbaijanis on the battlefield.

The video further showed the bodies of Azerbaijani victims and footage of Armenian troops entering Kalbajar and surrounding villages.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing for aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses linked to Armenia’s military aggression.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

AZERTAC and Vietnam’s VNA sign new cooperation agreement
  • 08.05.2025 [19:25]

AZERTAC and Vietnam’s VNA sign new cooperation agreement

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 18 percent
  • 08.05.2025 [18:26]

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 18 percent

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Tehran
  • 08.05.2025 [18:06]

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Tehran

Passenger ropeway to be built in Heydar Aliyev Park in Balakan - ORDER
  • 08.05.2025 [17:44]

Passenger ropeway to be built in Heydar Aliyev Park in Balakan - ORDER

Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs discuss Caspian Sea cooperation over phone
  • 08.05.2025 [16:34]

Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs discuss Caspian Sea cooperation over phone

President Ilham Aliyev: Solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye contributes to the entire Turkic world
  • 08.05.2025 [16:32]

President Ilham Aliyev: Solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye contributes to the entire Turkic world

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Berlin
  • 08.05.2025 [15:46]

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Berlin

General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam concludes state visit to Azerbaijan
  • 08.05.2025 [15:10]

General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam concludes state visit to Azerbaijan

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam
  • 08.05.2025 [15:05]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces representatives hold meeting

  • [20:42]

Drill review of personnel to participate in Anatolian Phoenix - 2025 exercise held

  • [20:21]

Expert: Azerbaijan holds strong potential to become a strategic gateway for Vietnam’s access to Caucasus markets – INTERVIEW

  • [20:17]

AZERTAC and Vietnam’s VNA sign new cooperation agreement

  • [19:25]

Azerbaijani wushu fighters bring home six European medals from Greece

  • [19:13]

President Ilham Aliyev grants Presidential scholarship to group of cultural and scientific figures

  • [18:28]

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 18 percent

  • [18:26]

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Tehran

  • [18:06]

Passenger ropeway to be built in Heydar Aliyev Park in Balakan - ORDER

  • [17:44]

Fed warns of stagflation while Trump signals a hard line in China talks

  • [17:30]

Video footage on occupation of Kalbajar by Armenian armed forces featured in court

  • [17:30]

Dr. Bharat Thakur: The energy I feel in Azerbaijan is very creative INTERVIEW

  • [16:56]

Rome hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary

  • [16:44]

Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs discuss Caspian Sea cooperation over phone

  • [16:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye contributes to the entire Turkic world

  • [16:32]

Azerbaijani judokas ready for action at Gori Senior European Cup 2025

  • [16:17]

Art museums could change thinking process – study

  • [16:16]

Expert: Azerbaijan could turn Trans-Caspian Corridor into the “golden route” for China-Europe land transport – INTERVIEW

  • [16:01]

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Berlin

  • [15:46]

Emine Erdogan visits Azerbaijani stand at International Islamic Arts Fair

  • [15:38]

General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam concludes state visit to Azerbaijan

  • [15:10]

Black smoke from conclave again, no pope elected

  • [15:07]

To the participants of the 28th Eurasian Economic Summit

  • [15:06]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

  • [15:05]

PM Ali Asadov meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

  • [15:00]

Kazakhstan and UAE to build wind farm in Zhambyl region

  • [14:50]

Magnitude 3.4. quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Gusar district

  • [14:40]

Azerbaijan House opens in Lebanon

  • [14:40]

OTS Conference of High Courts adopts its statute

  • [14:35]

Specialized face mask can detect kidney disease with just your breath

  • [14:24]

Azerbaijan and Vietnam to establish Joint Business Council

  • [13:55]

Moroccan media highlights Princess Lalla Hasnaa’s role in Rabat Carpet Exhibition in Baku

  • [13:42]

Chinese company Baidu seeks patent for AI that translates animal sounds into human language

  • [13:42]

Memorial Room honoring Vietnam’s first President Ho Chi Minh inaugurated at ASOIU

  • [13:26]

® “Baku Flames” Festival, held in partnership with Azercell, brings together global advertising and creative industry experts

  • [13:24]

12 Indian drones shot down since last night: Pakistan

  • [12:46]

Azerbaijan, Morocco explore prospects for cultural cooperation

  • [12:36]

Vietnam prioritizes strategic and political cooperation with Azerbaijan, says To Lam

  • [12:30]

® Kapital Bank announced acceptance of applications for bonds worth 30 million AZN

  • [12:15]

Azerbaijani and Vietnamese FMs discuss international security issues

  • [12:07]

Spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam visits Icherisheher

  • [12:07]

Turkey, Britain to hold free trade agreement modernisation talks by end-July, trade minister says

  • [11:54]

Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities in Israel

  • [11:44]

General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam visits Alley of Martyrs

  • [11:29]

Union of Bulgarian medical specialists prepares protest demanding better working conditions and pay

  • [11:26]

Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore prospects for educational cooperation

  • [11:20]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $64

  • [11:15]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receives telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

  • [11:12]

Israel and Greece deepen defense ties with autonomous submarine collaboration

  • [11:03]

MFA calls on Kyrgyz citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan

  • [10:58]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:55]

Black smoke from Sistine chimney, no pope elected

  • [10:53]

N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

  • [10:43]

Georgia's premier elected head of ruling Georgian Dream party

  • [10:27]

PSG eliminates Arsenal to book Champions League final spot

  • [10:25]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

  • 07.05.2025 [23:22]

Imperial College London hosts event dealing with Post-COP29 reflections: sustainability in a changing world

  • 07.05.2025 [23:18]

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi PM

  • 07.05.2025 [23:00]

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives briefed on Azerbaijan’s demining and peace efforts

  • 07.05.2025 [22:54]

Mukhtar Babayev: 2025 should be a turning point for advancing climate change adaptation and submitting national adaptation plans

  • 07.05.2025 [22:53]
President Ilham Aliyev hosted state banquet in honor of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev hosted state banquet in honor of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam proposed five issues for the implementation of the provisions of the Joint Declaration

  • 07.05.2025 [20:55]

To Lam: Joint Statement opens new chapter in the history of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations

  • 07.05.2025 [20:52]
Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam made press statements VIDEO

Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam made press statements VIDEO

Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam viewed exhibition of Vietnamese paintings VIDEO

Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam viewed exhibition of Vietnamese paintings VIDEO

® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding

  • 07.05.2025 [20:22]
Azerbaijan, Vietnam exchanged signed documents VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Vietnam exchanged signed documents VIDEO

Temu, Shein see US sales drop in week after tariff price hikes

  • 07.05.2025 [19:33]

Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues

  • 07.05.2025 [19:01]

President: There are great prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in the defense industry

  • 07.05.2025 [18:58]
Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with spouse of General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Vietnam share interest in strengthening the Non-Aligned Movement as a more robust institution

  • 07.05.2025 [18:44]

President: There is strong potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in various fields

  • 07.05.2025 [18:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: This visit is of great importance for the development of Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations

  • 07.05.2025 [18:29]

Moroccan Princess visits educational complex No. 132-134

  • 07.05.2025 [18:17]
President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

Iraqi President briefed on reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

  • 07.05.2025 [17:54]

Xi leaves for state visit to Russia, Great Patriotic War victory celebrations in Moscow

  • 07.05.2025 [17:19]
President Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev held limited format meeting with General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Socialist Republic of Vietnam VIDEO

Official welcome ceremony was held for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Socialist Republic of Vietnam VIDEO

Hungarian Defence Forces’ Chief of General Staff visits military facilities

  • 07.05.2025 [16:27]

General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

  • 07.05.2025 [16:24]

Jeju Island: a hidden gem of tranquility and eco-friendly charm with melancholic history

  • 07.05.2025 [16:15]

Galmed shows promising results in cancer study with new drug combination

  • 07.05.2025 [16:01]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign agreement on establishment of 10 laboratories

  • 07.05.2025 [15:50]

® Baku Marathon 2025 held in exclusive partnership with Azercell

  • 07.05.2025 [15:45]

Cardinals take part in pre-Conclave Mass

  • 07.05.2025 [15:36]

Okra, fenugreek extracts remove most microplastics from water

  • 07.05.2025 [15:22]

® Azercell and ADA University Foundation host “TechFront” Academy-Industry Forum

  • 07.05.2025 [15:02]

İstanbulda 28-ci Avrasiya İqtisadi Zirvəsi işə başlayıb

  • 07.05.2025 [14:47]

Pakistan reserves the right to respond in self-defence to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives: National Security Committee

  • 07.05.2025 [14:17]

Khankendi hosts scientific-practical conference on "Heydar Aliyev's legacy: Azerbaijan's Constitution and restoration of its sovereignty"

  • 07.05.2025 [14:06]

Azerbaijani grand master to compete in 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships in London

  • 07.05.2025 [13:48]

Baku hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary

  • 07.05.2025 [13:29]

Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects

  • 07.05.2025 [13:16]

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires to Foreign Ministry

  • 07.05.2025 [13:13]

May 7 marks International Day of Planetariums

  • 07.05.2025 [13:04]

Panathinaikos downs Efes in Game 5, 75-67, to reach Final Four

  • 07.05.2025 [13:01]

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng to meet with US Treasury Secretary in Switzerland: Foreign Ministry

  • 07.05.2025 [12:38]

Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium

  • 07.05.2025 [12:33]