Video footage on occupation of Lachin by Armenian armed forces screened in court

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

The Baku Military Court on Monday screened video footage related to the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district by Armenian armed forces.

The footage, filmed by Armenian militants on May 18, 1992, shows burning houses and armed fighters. In one scene, a militant points to a burning house and says, “Ashot, Ashot, watch it burn.”

The hearing continued with testimonies from victims.

Jamal Mammadov, a resident of the Jijimli village in Lachin district, testified that the village was occupied by Armenian forces in May 1992. He also recalled that his father, Mehdi Mammadov, was killed by Armenian soldiers on August 12, 1989.

“According to Russian soldiers, my father was killed by an Armenian named Kamo. I was 18 years old at the time,” he stated.

Another victim, Aghali Ibrahimov, born in 1961 in the Jaghazur village of Lachin district, confirmed the occupation date as May 18, 1992. He described how, prior to the occupation, the village—located on the border with Armenia—was repeatedly shelled from Armenia’s Gorus district and Digh village.

"Until May 8, 1992, the attacks appeared fragmented. But from May 8 onward, they were clearly carried out under a single command. They used 'Grad' and 'Alazan' missiles and long-range artillery,” he said.

Ibrahimov added that his family lost significant property in the village, including a two-story house with six rooms, auxiliary structures, fruit trees, livestock, poultry, and household items, resulting in extensive material damage.

The trial of Armenian nationals charged with war crimes, terrorism, preparation of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws of war, and financing terrorism is ongoing.