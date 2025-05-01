Videos footage on Arkady Ghukasyan's presence in Shusha following its occupation shown in court

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

At a hearing on Thursday at the Baku Military Court, video footage was presented regarding the presence of the accused Arkady Ghukasyan in Shusha immediately following its occupation.

During the examination of the footage, state prosecutors clarified that it was filmed right after Shusha’s occupation and proceeded to question Arkady Ghukasyan. In response, the accused identified individuals in the video: "The man in civilian clothes in the middle is the driver. Behind me is Oleg Isayan in a suit. I recognize Armen Isagulov in the background. The second one is Zori Balayan. Vasily Atajanyan is in civilian attire. Now, Bishop Pargev has replaced the driver... I do not recognize the others; they appear to be just soldiers."

The trial for Armenian nationals accused of various crimes, including war crimes, terrorism, aggressive war preparation, genocide, violations of war laws, and financing terrorism, continues.