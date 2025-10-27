Vienna hosts international conference on “The Role of Neutral and Non-Aligned States in International Peace and Security”

Vienna, October 27, AZERTAC

An international conference titled “The Role of Neutral and Non-Aligned States in International Peace and Security” was held in Vienna, the capital of Austria.

The event was jointly organized by Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the Vienna School of International Studies, and the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Research on the Consequences of War, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria.

The opening speeches were delivered by Rovshan Sadigbayli, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Austria, and Martina Schubert, Deputy Director of the Vienna School of International Studies.

In his remarks, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center, stated that since joining the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 2011, Azerbaijan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the Bandung Principles, pursuing an independent and balanced foreign policy while prioritizing regional cooperation and deepening allied relations with Türkiye.

Shafiyev noted that after the Cold War, Azerbaijan explored various cooperation formats — including within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and through European integration — but the current geopolitical realities have reinforced the importance of maintaining a pragmatic and balanced foreign policy.

He recalled that during Azerbaijan’s NAM Chairmanship from 2019 to 2023, the country launched several key initiatives, including promoting global solidarity, advocating for fair vaccine distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, and establishing the NAM Youth Organization and the NAM Parliamentary Network.

Shafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan consistently prioritizes respect for international law, particularly the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

According to him, during the Second Garabagh War in 2020, the vast majority of NAM member states supported the sovereignty and just position of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, adding that this solidarity was a clear example of mutual trust and friendship within the Movement.

He noted that Azerbaijan continues to promote dialogue, multilateralism, and international justice within international platforms and positions itself as a reliable partner contributing to peace and security in the region by hosting negotiations among different countries.

Elgun Niftali

Special correspondent