Vienna hosts roundtable discussion on peace and stability in the South Caucasus on eve of Remembrance Day

Vienna, September 25, AZERTAC

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria organized a roundtable discussion on the “Peace and Stability in the South Caucasus following the historic Washington Agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan” in Vienna.

Held on the eve of Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan - September 27, the event was moderated by political analyst Harvey Dzodin.

The other speakers include Rovshan Sadigbayli, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Austria; Austrian attorney Gabriel Lansky; and Vasif Huseynov, Head of Department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR).

The panel discussions addressed the history of the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict, the normalization process, and the latest agreements reached in Washington on August 8, 2025.

The participants also explored new opportunities for enhancing the region’s economic, trade, and transportation potential following the resolution of the conflict, with particular emphasis on the functioning of the Zangezur Corridor.

During the event, detailed information was provided regarding the next steps toward establishing lasting peace between the two countries. It was emphasized that following the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia must remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution.

Additionally, the opening of communication routes was highlighted not only as a means to ensure unhindered connectivity between Azerbaijan’s mainland and Nakhchivan, but also as a contribution to the future development of the Middle Corridor linking Asia and Europe. The initiative was described as a peace project that offers mutual benefits for all parties in the region.

The event also featured discussions on the international legal dimensions of the former conflict, including resolutions adopted by global organizations such as the United Nations and the OSCE.

The discussions also touched upon Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring Europe’s energy security and its relations with neighbouring countries in the region.

Elgun Niftali

Special correspondent