Vietnam flood death toll rises to 37 as a new typhoon threatens to worsen devastation

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

Heavy rains and floods had caused 37 deaths, and left five missing and 78 injured across the country as of 8:30 on November 3, VNA reported citing the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

In addition, floods have submerged and damaged 7,897 hectares of paddy and crops, and 64,356 livestock and poultry have died or been swept away. Across the nation, 103 houses have collapsed or been washed away, 451 others damaged, and 12,676 flooded.

Currently, 50 locations on national highways remain blocked, including 24 locations managed by the Ministry of Construction.

The Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City railway line has resumed operations. However, some sections require trains to run slowly due to flooding. Heavy rains and floods have also caused 11.3 km of canals and ditches to collapse or be damaged, and 1,950 metres of riverbanks and seashores have eroded.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has urged ministries, sectors, and local authorities to strictly implement the Prime Minister’s Official dispatch No. 206/CD-TTg, dated November 2, on focusing efforts to quickly overcome the consequences of flooding in the central region. Special attention should be paid to implementing decisive, timely, and effective disaster recovery measures with the utmost urgency and efficiency to quickly stabilise the lives of affected people.

Ministries, agencies, and localities must promptly reach isolated areas and those in urgent need to provide essential support, including food, drinking water, medicine, and other necessities, ensuring that no residents are left hungry, cold, or without clean water. Authorities should quickly assist in repairing damaged houses, rebuilding homes that were destroyed or washed away, and provide temporary shelter for households that have lost their homes.