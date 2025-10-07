Viktor Orbán: Today in Gabala we witness the triumph of our shared values, common heritage, and strong unity

Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC

“Today in Gabala, we are not only participating in a meeting but also witnessing the triumph of our shared values, common heritage, and strong unity,” said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

Expressing his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the sincere invitation and exceptional hospitality, Viktor Orbán noted that, unlike in Europe, respect for family values and loyalty to traditions prevail here.

“We see here an environment where human values are protected, and stability and mutual trust prevail. This meeting brings together strong leaders who exchange views on joint projects and strategic plans for the future. The achievements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the renewable energy projects implemented in his country, and his emphasis on peace and cooperation demonstrate that a far-sighted and successful policy is being pursued in this region,” the Hungarian Prime Minister emphasized.