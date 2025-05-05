Visit of Princess Lalla Hasnaa to Baku: Another step toward strengthening Morocco-Azerbaijan relations

Rabat, Chouaib Brhadda, May 5, AZERTAC

The recent visit of Princess Lalla Hasnaa of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Republic of Azerbaijan has garnered widespread attention across Moroccan media.

According to AZERTAC's correspondent in Rabat, Princess Lalla Hasnaa— President of the Foundation for the Safeguarding of Rabat's Cultural Heritage and guest of honor at the Baku International Carpet Festival—was prominently featured in numerous Moroccan media outlets, both public and private, spanning print, broadcast, and digital platforms.

The Maghreb Arab Press Agency (MAP) published multilingual reports and articles on the visit. Leading Moroccan newspapers such as “Le Matin” and digital outlets like “Hespress” dedicated extensive coverage to the event. Television channels Al Aoula (Channel 1), 2M (Channel 2), Medi 1 TV, as well as a number of public and private radio stations, also reported on the visit.

This level of media attention reflects the growing strength of bilateral ties between Morocco and Azerbaijan across a range of fields, including social, economic, political, and cultural sectors. The two nations have forged robust partnerships guided by shared values of fraternity and close friendship.

The deepening of Moroccan-Azerbaijani relations in recent years highlights the success of official diplomatic efforts, particularly through the Azerbaijani embassy in Rabat and the Moroccan embassy in Baku. Equally significant is the role of civil society organizations, whose parallel diplomacy has made a meaningful contribution to fostering solid and enduring ties between the two countries—bound by common cultural, religious, historical, human, and political values.