Vladanka Andreeva: Young people’s creativity, determination, and vision can be really defining opportunity for transformation

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“Let me start by really thanking the COP29 Presidency Team, for the work that they have done last year leading to COP29, during COP29, and now, slowly but surely, passing on the baton to Belem and COP30. So, congratulations once again to all of you. It's fantastic, and I have said this yesterday at the opening of the second Global Climate Action Week, that we see the commitment of Azerbaijan,” said Vladanka Andreeva, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, during her speech at the "Youth-Led Climate Forum" held as part of the Baku Climate Action Week 2025.

“Last year, 2024, was the warmest year ever recorded. And it's the very first year that the global average temperature has surpassed 1.5 Celsius degrees.

Now, when we have just one year that is above the threshold. It does not mean that we have failed the Paris Agreement long-standing goals, because we are measuring the trends over the decades. However, the science is critical and very important, and it says that every incremental increase matters. And every increment increase of temperature affects all of you, all of us. It affects our livelihoods, it affects our environment, jobs, the food chain, the air that we breathe. And that means that every action that we take matters,” she noted.

“I like to say have a shared responsibility, but yesterday I heard a really nice expression, co-responsibility, to help each other and make sure, again, that we can live on, air that is breathable, the water that we can drink, food that we can eat.

You will discuss the digital tools and how they can strengthen transparency, efficiency, and accountability for climate action. Azerbaijan is keen on keeping the momentum, next year in May, as Baku will host the 13th World Urban Forum, and it's very important to have the young voices that will make sure that we have cities to be a climate-resilient hub, not vulnerable hotspots. And then climate diplomacy,” Vladanka Andreeva mentioned.

“Climate diplomacy is really important. Why is it important? Because the geopolitical shifts mean that you will have now counterparts sitting across the field that might not really have the arguments based on science and facts. And again, it's a shared home, it's a shared planet, and you will have to find a way to forge a consensus and a way forward that will save the mother planet for you and for future generations.

The climate crisis is really the defining challenge of our era. But with young people, with your creativity, determination, and vision can be really the defining opportunity for transformation. The United Nations globally, the United Nations theme, my colleagues and I in Azerbaijan, we stand firmly with young people.

We are committed to supporting youth leadership, amplifying youth voices in whatever way we can, and ensuring that young people are equal partners in shared dream solutions for a sustainable, green, and just future,” Vladanka Andreeva added.