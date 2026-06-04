Vladimir Putin: Russia has always had and continues to maintain very good relations with Azerbaijan VIDEO

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

"We have always had and continue to have very good and friendly relations with Azerbaijan, both in the economic and political spheres," said Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to a question from Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Vugar Aliyev during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Recalling that the Declaration on Allied Interaction was signed between the two countries a few years ago, the Russian head of state noted: "President Aliyev puts significant effort into filling this treaty with concrete substance. This is reflected in the specific areas of our cooperation."

Emphasizing that the volume of Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceeds $10 billion, Vladimir Putin said: "A large number of enterprises with Russian capital are operating there. We also maintain close cooperation on humanitarian issues."

He further stressed that the two countries have many areas of mutual interest in the field of logistics. As an example, the Russian President highlighted the North-South Transport Corridor.