Volume of natural gas transported to Europe via TAP so far announced

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

“More than 59.2 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas have been transported to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) since December 2020. Out of this volume, approximately 4 billion cubic meters were delivered to Bulgaria, over 5.5 billion cubic meters to Greece, and nearly 49.3 billion cubic meters to Italy,” said Luca Schieppati, Managing Director of TAP AG, in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC.

He noted that TAP’s initial throughput capacity could be scaled up to more than 20 billion cubic meters annually. “The pipeline’s additional capacity is offered to the market through regularly conducted Market Tests. Within the framework of the latest expansion project, an additional 1.2 billion cubic meters of capacity has been allocated on a long-term basis since the beginning of this year. This is a significant milestone in TAP’s expansion. Meanwhile, the non-binding phase of the Market Test, which commenced in July last year, is currently ongoing.”