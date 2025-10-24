The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Warsaw hosts Azerbaijan-Poland Business Forum and 9th meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between two countries

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

On October 23, the 9th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland, as well as the Azerbaijan–Poland Business Forum, took place in Warsaw, the Polish capital.

A delegation led by the Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission from the Azerbaijani side, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov, visited Poland to attend the events.

First, Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov and the Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission from the Polish side, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology Michal Baranowski, attended the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan–Poland Business Forum.

Addressing the event, Kamaladdin Heydarov noted that the successful development of political relations between the two countries has created favorable opportunities for the expansion of economic cooperation. He emphasized that establishing joint production enterprises in various industrial sectors, as well as developing cooperation in transport, railway infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, food, construction, energy, and other fields, serves to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Minister underlined that the favorable business and investment environment established in Azerbaijan for foreign investors creates broad opportunities for Polish companies to invest in the country’s economy, and expressed confidence that the business forum would make an important contribution to the further expansion of economic relations.

In his remarks, Michal Baranowski, Polish Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology, stated that relations between Azerbaijan and Poland are progressing steadily along an upward trajectory, and that purposeful measures are being taken in this direction. He expressed confidence that the business forum would have a positive impact on the further development of these relations.

Jointly organized by Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Azerbaijan’s Trade Representative Office for Central Europe, and the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH), the business forum gathered more than 130 business representatives from both Azerbaijan and Poland.

Subsequently, the 9th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland commenced its work.

Kamaladdin Heydarov, Co-Chair of the Commission from Azerbaijan, expressed gratitude to the Polish side for their hospitality during the visit.

Highlighting that Azerbaijan–Poland relations are based on historical roots and mutual respect, the Minister said that the fruitful meetings held between the leaders of the two countries and the existing mutual trust have laid solid foundations for the further development of relations that have reached the level of a strategic partnership. In this vein, he expressed confidence that the current meeting would contribute to the further expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries and give fresh impetus to strengthening their sustainable partnership through new projects and practical initiatives.

Minister Heydarov briefed the participants on the productive work carried out over the past period and the documents signed within the framework of the 8th meeting of the Commission held in Baku. According to him, as a result of the implementation of the Commission’s previous decisions, positive results have been achieved in Azerbaijan–Poland economic relations, and practical steps have been taken to expand cooperation in various sectors of industry and agriculture, energy, logistics, and other areas.

Addressing the meeting, Michal Baranowski, Co-Chair of the Commission from Poland, expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations developing at the level of a strategic partnership between the two countries, noting that there are good opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors of the economy, and highlighting the fruitful activities within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission.

The meeting also addressed issues of mutual interest and heard the opinions and proposals of the Commission members.

In conclusion, the “Protocol of the 9th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland” was signed. The Protocol was inked by the Co-Chairs of the Commission – Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamaladdin Heydarov and Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland Michal Baranowski.

Additionally, the “Memorandum of Understanding on Veterinary Cooperation between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Veterinary Inspectorate of the Republic of Poland” was signed on the margins of the meeting. The document was signed by Deputy Chairperson of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zakiya Mustafayeva and Head of the General Veterinary Inspectorate of the Republic of Poland Paweł Meyer.

