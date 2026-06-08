Warsaw hosts exhibition on Azerbaijan's role in the victory over nazism in World War II

Vienna, June 8, AZERTAC

An exhibition titled “Azerbaijan’s Role in the Victory over Nazism during World War II” was held at the Independence Museum in Warsaw at the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland. In parallel, the University of Warsaw hosted a lecture by Shahla Kazimova, Head of the Center for Azerbaijani Studies, entitled “From Baku to Warsaw: Azerbaijanis in Poland’s Fate during World War II.”

The opening ceremony featured remarks by Nargiz Gurbanova, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Poland; Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation; and Katarzyna Legawiec, Director of the Independence Museum of Poland.

Katarzyna Legawiec noted that the exhibition aims to present historical truths to the public, preserve the shared historical memory of the Azerbaijani and Polish peoples, and further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Nargiz Gurbanova emphasized that the museum is dedicated to preserving the memory of Poland’s struggle for freedom and independence, including the pivotal events of World War II.

She highlighted that both Azerbaijan and Poland made significant sacrifices during the war.

Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, stated that the exhibition seeks not only to recall the pages of history but also to honor the millions of people whose sacrifices helped shape the outcome of the war.

In her lecture, Shahla Kazimova shed light on an important chapter in Azerbaijani-Polish relations, highlighting the contributions of Azerbaijanis to Poland’s wartime fate, as well as the humanitarian and political developments brought about by the war and the examples of solidarity forged between the two peoples.

The exhibition was organized using materials provided by Azerbaijan’s National Archive Department, National Library, National Academy of Sciences, National Museum of History, Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), Baku Media Center, Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans, Azerbaijan Photographers Union, and the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery.

Elgun Niftali