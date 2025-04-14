‘We finished the job in style’ – Piastri ‘very proud’ to deliver McLaren’s first Bahrain GP win with commanding display

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

Oscar Piastri was all smiles after converting pole position into a dominant victory during Sunday night’s Bahrain Grand Prix, having comfortably beaten Mercedes rival George Russell and McLaren teammate Lando Norris, according to the official website of Formula 1.

Piastri led from start to finish under the Bahrain International Circuit lights, nailing the initial getaway and then a Safety Car restart later in the race to earn his second Grand Prix win of the season and fourth in F1 overall.

It also marked a first triumph at the Sakhir venue for McLaren, who are owned by the island country’s sovereign wealth fund – adding to the celebrations for driver and team when the chequered flag dropped.

Reflecting on his pole, fastest lap and victory hat-trick, Piastri said: “It’s great to have this result out here. It’s been an incredible weekend, starting off with Qualifying yesterday. To finish the job today in style was nice.

“I can’t thank the team enough for the car they’ve given us – it’s pretty handy out there. It’s been a great weekend, and I’m very proud of what I’ve done this weekend as well.

“I’m very proud to do it here in Bahrain as well, it’s obviously a very important race for us given our owners. It’s never been a track that’s been kind to us, so it’s nice to finally have that first win for the team here.”

Asked about any stress around the Safety Car restart, which came after debris was cleared from the track, the Australian added: “I would have preferred to not have it, yes, but I was still pretty confident. I think the pace was good.

“I was pretty confident that I could get a good restart. I also knew that Lando and I were the only ones with another medium, and that was the tyre to be on. From that side of things, it was relatively straightforward.

“Obviously you try and get a good restart, you never quite know how it’s going to go, but I was never going to let that one go.”

Piastri’s win sees him move up to second position in the Drivers’ Championship on 74 points, just behind Norris on 77, with reigning World Champion Max Verstappen – who finished the race sixth – slipping back to third place on 69.