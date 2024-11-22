We look forward to implementing decisions adopted at COP29, Cameroonian delegate says

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

Musa Usman Ndamba, delegate of Mbororo Social and Cultural Development Association (MBOSCUDA), has commended the perfect organization of COP29 as he shared his views with AZERTAC’s correspondent.

He said they look forward to implementing the decisions adopted at COP29 soon.

Noting that he also enjoyed the hospitality of Azerbaijani people, Musa Usman Ndamba said that they are eager to further collaborate with the Azerbaijani people even following this event.