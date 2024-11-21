SOCIETY
We need agreement on an ambitious new climate finance goal in Baku, UN chief says
Baku, November 21, AZERTAC
“We need agreement on an ambitious new climate finance goal in Baku,” said António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, as he addressed the press conference held in Baku on Thursday.
“A surge in finance is essential to ensure all parties can deliver new national plans aligned with 1.5 degrees – as they must, and to give every government the chance to reap the benefits of clean, cheap renewables and a just energy transition, simultaneously accelerating the reduction of emissions,” the UN chief noted.”
“Finance is not a hand-out. It’s an investment against the devastation that unchecked climate chaos will inflict on us all,” Guterres mentioned.
“Last week, multilateral development banks announced a significant boost in climate finance for low- and middle- income countries. This will reach $120 billion a year by 2030 with another $65 billion mobilised from the private sector. I urge every party to step-up, pick-up the pace, and deliver,” the UN chief emphasized.