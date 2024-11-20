‘We need very ambitious outcomes on finances, if we want world to move forward on addressing climate crisis’

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

"At COP29, my focus is on climate adaptation and I follow the finance negotiations. The key point here is to make sure that there is a clear recognition of adaptation as part of the final package on the New Collective Quantified Goal,” Emilie Beauchamp, lead on monitoring, evaluation, and learning (MEL) for Adaptation to Climate Change at the International Institute for Sustainable Development, told AZERTAC.

She emphasized that the goal is not only about how much financial resources are available for climate adaptation, but also how to access and distribute these funds among the most vulnerable groups.

“I think very ambitious outcome on finances needed, if we want the world to move forward on addressing the climate crisis,” she underscored.