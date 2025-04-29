The Azerbaijan State News Agency

We neutralized 59 newly planted mines in Talish village direction, says victim at Ruben Vardanyan’s trial VIDEO

BAKU, April 29, AZERTAC

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan—charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses under Azerbaijan's Criminal Code—continued on Tuesday at the Baku Military Court.

Presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (and reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the hearing was held in open session. The defendant was provided with interpretation services in his native Russian language and was represented by his lawyer of choice, Avraam Berman.

Before witness testimonies commenced, Judge Aghayev explained the legal rights and responsibilities to the victims attending for the first time and introduced the participants in the trial, including court personnel, prosecutors, interpreters, and others.

Ruben Vardanyan and his lawyer objected to the composition of the judicial panel, arguing that previous motions had not been granted and they had not been given full access to court session minutes. They claimed the judicial panel displayed bias in favor of the prosecution.

Prosecutor Vusal Aliyev, senior assistant to the Prosecutor General, responded by stating that the court had already addressed those concerns in earlier sessions and emphasized that the defense had full opportunity to review the minutes. He stressed that the mere rejection of motions does not constitute evidence of bias.

The victims present urged the court to dismiss the objection. After deliberation, the court rejected the defense’s motion, citing the absence of concrete evidence under the Criminal Procedure Code to support claims of judicial partiality.

Following the decision, victim testimonies were heard.

Nurlan Baghirov, a serviceman of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, recounted an armed attack by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal armed groups. He stated that 14 servicemen—12 from the Internal Troops and 2 from the Ministry of Defense—were killed, with several others injured, including himself. He described being targeted with gunfire and hand grenades.

Shamil Israfilov also testified that he was wounded by a grenade blast during the same attack. Under questioning by prosecutor Fuad Musayev, he confirmed that 14 servicemen were killed and 24 injured in the incident.

Vusal Eyyubov stated that he was wounded during the assault and that several of his fellow servicemen were also killed or wounded.

Tajaddin Karimov, a serviceman of military unit N, testified that he was injured in a mine explosion while clearing a supply route in the direction of Talish village—formerly part of Tartar, now within Aghdara region. He stated that 59 newly planted mines were neutralized in the area, all of which were of Armenian origin and laid in recent years. "My fellow servicemen avoided injury because they were positioned at a distance," he noted.

Javanshir Sultanov testified that he sustained injuries while preventing sabotage attempts by Armenian armed groups.

Seymur Aghakarimov described being wounded by the explosion of a mortar shell fired by Armenian forces.

Vagif Babayev, an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), stated he was injured in a mine explosion in the Zangilan region when an armored vehicle struck an anti-tank mine. He was nearby and sustained multiple injuries. He emphasized that civilians are the primary victims of Armenia’s continued use of landmines.

The court also presented forensic medical examination results on the victims.

The next court session is scheduled for May 6.

Forensic medical examination regarding the victim was also read out in court.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

