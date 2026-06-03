We would like Jackson-Vanik trade restrictions to be removed, says U.S. Secretary of State

Washington, June 3, AZERTAC

U.S. Senator, member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Steve Daines raised the issue of infamous Jackson-Vanik trade restrictions regarding the relations with Central Asian countries.

Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Steve Daines mentioned that there is still a major hurdle to strengthen ties between the U.S. and C5 countries, one of the key irritants to our friends in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that removing them have a significant impact on their relations with Central Asia.

“It's a detriment. We'd like to see it removed. And I think you should talk to the chairman and the ranking member about putting it on the agenda with you,” Marco Rubio said.

Malahat Najafova