The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Western Azerbaijan Community appeals to UN, international organizations regarding ensuring Western Azerbaijanis’ right of return

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

An online international conference themed “The possibility of living together in peace amid changing world” was held Saturday. The event was co-organized by the Council of Women of the Western Azerbaijan Community, the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies of the US’ University of North Carolina, and the Assembly of Turkish American Associations.

Held on the eve of the May 16 – the International Day of Living Together in Peace, and May 21- World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development adopted by the United Nations (UN), the conference aims to draw the attention of the renowned figures from various countries to the Western Azerbaijan’s process of return, also bringing the issue on the international agenda.

The event, gathering around 200 participants from more than 10 countries, heard speeches of well-known politicians, heads of civil societies, scholars, and researchers.

The event participants then appealed to the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations regarding the Western Azerbaijanis right of return.

The UN General-Assembly, in its resolution 72/130, declared 16 May the International Day of Living Together in Peace, as a means of regularly mobilizing the efforts of the international community to promote peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity. Held every year on 21 May, UNESCO leads the celebration of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development highlighting not only the richness of the world’s cultures, but also the essential role of intercultural dialogue for achieving peace and sustainable development. Like other documents adopted by the UN on human rights and refugee rights, the essence and requirements of these two resolutions constitute the complete international legal framework for the implementation of the goals and objectives of the Concept of Return of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan Naval Forces hold graduation ceremony for Marines Commando Basic Course
  • 03.05.2025 [17:37]

Azerbaijan Naval Forces hold graduation ceremony for Marines Commando Basic Course

Document confirming involvement of Davit Ishkhanyan and his brother in killing of Azerbaijani civilians in Garadaghli examined at Baku Military Court
  • 02.05.2025 [20:36]

Document confirming involvement of Davit Ishkhanyan and his brother in killing of Azerbaijani civilians in Garadaghli examined at Baku Military Court

Baku hosts 4th Agribusiness Development Forum
  • 02.05.2025 [18:39]

Baku hosts 4th Agribusiness Development Forum

Azerbaijani President approves funding for repair and reconstruction of Pir Hasan Mausoleum in Mardakan
  • 02.05.2025 [17:50]

Azerbaijani President approves funding for repair and reconstruction of Pir Hasan Mausoleum in Mardakan

European Azerbaijan Center issues statement on biased position of Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights
  • 02.05.2025 [15:35]

European Azerbaijan Center issues statement on biased position of Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights

Tree-planting campaign held in Sumgayit
  • 02.05.2025 [08:22]

Tree-planting campaign held in Sumgayit

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Polad Hashimov's home
  • 01.05.2025 [22:34]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Polad Hashimov's home

Turkic World Marketing, Advertisement and Media Union established
  • 01.05.2025 [19:45]

Turkic World Marketing, Advertisement and Media Union established

Reception marking Azerbaijan-UK economic cooperation held in London
  • 01.05.2025 [17:20]

Reception marking Azerbaijan-UK economic cooperation held in London

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia VIDEO

Baku hosts “Unity in Language, Thought and Action - Future of the Turkic World” panel discussion

  • 03.05.2025 [21:47]

Western Azerbaijan Community appeals to UN, international organizations regarding ensuring Western Azerbaijanis’ right of return

  • 03.05.2025 [21:20]

Azerbaijani judokas clinch 12 medals at Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 in Guba

  • 03.05.2025 [19:53]

Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises wins bronze at 2025 RG European Cup

  • 03.05.2025 [19:34]

OIC calls for de-escalation of situation in South Asia

  • 03.05.2025 [19:15]

Türkiye's president reaffirms support for Turkish Cypriots in all areas

  • 03.05.2025 [18:49]

Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 kicks off in Guba

  • 03.05.2025 [18:08]

Azerbaijan Naval Forces hold graduation ceremony for Marines Commando Basic Course

  • 03.05.2025 [17:37]

Vladimir Putin: Our countries’ citizens pay special tribute to those, who brought us closer to victory over the Nazi invaders

  • 03.05.2025 [17:25]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts scientific-practical conference

  • 03.05.2025 [17:19]

Lebanon warns Hamas against undermining national sovereignty, security

  • 03.05.2025 [17:06]

From Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

  • 03.05.2025 [16:57]

Azerbaijan, UAE explore ways to deepen economic integration

  • 03.05.2025 [16:25]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Nakhchivan

  • 03.05.2025 [15:53]

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister talks with Foreign Minister of Greece and Switzerland

  • 03.05.2025 [15:06]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • 03.05.2025 [14:09]

Azerbaijan, Kenya hold first round of political consultations

  • 03.05.2025 [14:08]

Nine Senses Fest 2025 kicks off in Baku

  • 03.05.2025 [13:58]
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Abdali Weapon System — a surface-to-surface missile VIDEO

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Abdali Weapon System — a surface-to-surface missile VIDEO

Türkiye eyes role as energy trade hub, Turkish energy minister

  • 03.05.2025 [13:25]

Baku hosts International Carpet Festival

  • 03.05.2025 [13:11]

Azerbaijani government mission visits Nepal

  • 03.05.2025 [12:40]

Sistine Chapel prepared to host Cardinals for conclave on May 7

  • 03.05.2025 [12:31]

Fred VanVleet and the Rockets force a deciding Game 7 by beating the Warriors 115-107 in Game 6

  • 03.05.2025 [12:15]

To His Excellency Mr. Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland

  • 03.05.2025 [11:11]

Efes beats Panathinaikos, 85-82, to force Game 5 in Athens

  • 03.05.2025 [11:02]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • 03.05.2025 [10:57]

Poland’s LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency return to Baku

  • 03.05.2025 [10:48]

Türkiye logs second-highest April exports

  • 03.05.2025 [09:47]
Court reveals that someone who held senior positions in Armenia was appointed as “minister” in self-proclaimed entity VIDEO

Court reveals that someone who held senior positions in Armenia was appointed as “minister” in self-proclaimed entity VIDEO

International “President Cup 2025” regatta concludes in Mingachevir

  • 02.05.2025 [21:58]

International Carpet Forum in Baku gathers experts from 11 countries

  • 02.05.2025 [21:19]

Document confirming involvement of Davit Ishkhanyan and his brother in killing of Azerbaijani civilians in Garadaghli examined at Baku Military Court

  • 02.05.2025 [20:36]

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister talks with EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas

  • 02.05.2025 [20:08]

Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player

  • 02.05.2025 [19:41]

Azerbaijani and Georgian Institutes of Geography ink memorandum of cooperation

  • 02.05.2025 [19:22]

Turkic states’ meeting in TRNC to achieve new momentum: Official

  • 02.05.2025 [19:05]

Baku hosts 4th Agribusiness Development Forum

  • 02.05.2025 [18:39]

Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts in Türkiye

  • 02.05.2025 [18:18]

Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises win gold at 2025 RG European Cup

  • 02.05.2025 [18:07]

Azerbaijani President approves funding for repair and reconstruction of Pir Hasan Mausoleum in Mardakan

  • 02.05.2025 [17:50]

Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at Dushanbe Grand Slam 2025

  • 02.05.2025 [17:45]

Ahmad Ismayilov: Local media promptly reveal the true intentions of the parties conducting smear campaigns against Azerbaijan

  • 02.05.2025 [17:32]

US cedes little ground on key tariffs in talks with Japan, Nikkei says

  • 02.05.2025 [17:18]

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister holds telephonic conversations with Foreign Ministers of Denmark and Panama

  • 02.05.2025 [16:53]

Azerbaijani, Turkish military seamen hold joint practical sessions

  • 02.05.2025 [16:44]

Manchester United, Spurs keep their European dreams alive with 1st-leg wins

  • 02.05.2025 [16:38]

Baku hosts International Carpet Forum

  • 02.05.2025 [16:34]

® Nar supports training sessions for students

  • 02.05.2025 [16:34]

Dier to leave Bayern after rejecting new deal

  • 02.05.2025 [16:28]

QAZAQ AIR launches new international route from Astana to Samarkand

  • 02.05.2025 [16:23]

Victim: My father died in captivity while being tortured by Armenian militants

  • 02.05.2025 [16:14]

® U.S. embassy visit to Baku Steel Company: new horizons after API certification

  • 02.05.2025 [16:00]

S. Korean ex-PM Han declares presidential bid, pledges constitutional reform

  • 02.05.2025 [15:38]

China nuclear power installed capacity tops 120 mln kilowatts

  • 02.05.2025 [15:18]

® Birbank Private recognized as “Best Private Banking Azerbaijan” by International Investor Magazine

  • 02.05.2025 [15:12]

Kazakhstan mulls using military cargo aircraft for commercial purposes

  • 02.05.2025 [15:11]

Combined Arms Army holds graduation ceremony

  • 02.05.2025 [15:03]

Olympiacos books Final Four ticket with 84-86 Game 3 win over Real Madrid

  • 02.05.2025 [14:52]

Bulgarians win 19 medals on day two of European ITF Taekwon-Do Championships

  • 02.05.2025 [14:38]

New insight into the neurobiological roots of being a 'morning person' or 'night owl'

  • 02.05.2025 [14:21]

Baku hosts forum themed “Public Processes in Media Context"

  • 02.05.2025 [13:54]

AzInTelecom, in collaboration with Gcore, launches AzInCloud platform

  • 02.05.2025 [13:36]

Azerbaijani rower claims gold at President Cup 2025

  • 02.05.2025 [13:20]

Experiment sheds new light on the origins of consciousness

  • 02.05.2025 [12:36]

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov meets with students who will take part in TEKNOFEST-2025

  • 02.05.2025 [12:11]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $64

  • 02.05.2025 [11:53]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 02.05.2025 [11:26]

Update on ticket purchase procedures for flights to Fuzuli

  • 02.05.2025 [11:05]

Heart disease deaths worldwide linked to chemical widely used in plastics

  • 02.05.2025 [10:59]

Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens creating serious humanitarian challenges: Foreign Ministry

  • 02.05.2025 [10:54]

Uzbekistan, Japan strengthen friendly relations and practical cooperation

  • 02.05.2025 [10:52]

Global study investigates whether humans flourish with age

  • 02.05.2025 [10:38]

Mongolia to cooperate with South Korea on gas safety

  • 02.05.2025 [10:16]

Tree-planting campaign held in Sumgayit

  • 02.05.2025 [08:22]
Documents related to atrocities in Garadaghli examined in court VIDEO

Documents related to atrocities in Garadaghli examined in court VIDEO

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Polad Hashimov's home

  • 01.05.2025 [22:34]

Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev Award presented at ADA University

  • 01.05.2025 [20:54]

® Unibank and EBRD relaunched partnership: $10 million support for SMEs in Azerbaijan

  • 01.05.2025 [20:46]

Azerbaijani rowers claim five more medals at President Cup 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [20:45]

Baku hosts inauguration of 2025 RG European Cup

  • 01.05.2025 [20:16]

Italian parliamentarians visit Aghdam, Khankendi and Shusha

  • 01.05.2025 [20:06]

Turkic World Marketing, Advertisement and Media Union established

  • 01.05.2025 [19:45]

Apple must pay Optis $502 million lump sum in UK patent dispute, court rules

  • 01.05.2025 [19:24]

Ombudsman issues open letter of protest to Amnesty International's Secretary General

  • 01.05.2025 [19:14]

Dr. Borisov's research points to Egypt as the true site of the Garden of Eden

  • 01.05.2025 [19:04]

Netanyahu says 18 people have been arrested on suspicion of arson tied to wildfires

  • 01.05.2025 [18:57]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on tension between India and Pakistan

  • 01.05.2025 [18:29]

Deputy Vice President elected to Executive Committee of International Gas Union

  • 01.05.2025 [18:26]

® Nar supported training sessions for students

  • 01.05.2025 [18:09]

Leyla Aliyeva attends “Only Culture” musical and artistic program

  • 01.05.2025 [18:04]

Gunay Efendiyeva meets with Uzbekistan’s prominent figures of culture and art

  • 01.05.2025 [17:58]

EBRD, ELICA sign grant agreement for Egypt–Greece electricity project

  • 01.05.2025 [17:40]

India and Pakistan already sweltering in ‘new normal’ heatwave conditions

  • 01.05.2025 [17:40]

Reception marking Azerbaijan-UK economic cooperation held in London

  • 01.05.2025 [17:20]

Italian parliamentarians visit Shusha city

  • 01.05.2025 [17:04]

ANAMA: 6,365 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past month

  • 01.05.2025 [16:57]

BHOS hosts 3rd Business Forum

  • 01.05.2025 [16:56]

Azerbaijan Army officer serving in UNMISS awarded

  • 01.05.2025 [16:32]