Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Council of Europe High Commissioner not to become hostage to double standards

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

“The answers of the Council of Europe High Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty to questions from Armenian MPs in the so-called "Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe" show that he is completely unaware of the issues,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.

“It is unacceptable that the High Commissioner raised the issue of the return of Armenians to Azerbaijan and did not mention the return of Western Azerbaijanis to Armenia, their ancestral homeland. We call on the High Commissioner not to become hostage to the deep-rooted double standards regarding human rights in a number of Western institutions.

Furthermore, the High Commissioner should avoid making statements encouraging impunity in connection with the trial currently taking place in Baku, but call on the Armenian authorities to bring to justice war criminals on their territory, including those responsible for the tragedy in Aghdaban 33 years ago, demand an explanation from the first President of Armenia, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, who boasted that “by expelling the Azerbaijanis, we have achieved a 600-year-old historical goal”, and visit Armenia to monitor the deplorable state of the religious and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people and investigate the ethnic hatred that is rampant against Azerbaijanis, particularly in the media and public discourse,” the Community emphasized.