What Will We Wear in the Future? exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

On April 9, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum hosted the opening ceremony of the exhibition What Will We Wear in the Future? which was realized in cooperation with the “Culture – Central Europe” Platform (PCCE).

Addressing the event, Amina Melikova, the Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and Tamas Jozsef Torma, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan, highlighted the objective and significance of the exhibition. The artistic part of the event featured musical compositions by the tar player Ibrahim Babayev and balaban player Anar Valizade.

Then, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition.

This year, the exhibition What Will We Wear in the Future? held under the Hungarian presidency of PCCE, features the works of fashion designers from member states (Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia) and Azerbaijan in the world-famous museum in Baku.

The masterpieces made with different techniques, recycled and natural materials created by 28 talented students of fashion and design are shown during the joint exhibition. The authors demonstrate the transformation potentials of biomaterials and textiles in their works, challenging the traditional concept of waste products. They draw attention to the role of originality, intuition, independent and critical thinking in contemporary design, as well as the ecological benefits that the fashion industry can contribute to environmental protection through recycling.

The project that explores the relationship between sustainability and fashion, presenting different approaches and solutions, is organized by the PCCE countries, the Embassy of Hungary in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The exhibition will be open until April 13.