WHO Director-General: WHO and UN are not perfect, but there is no alternative

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

“Neither the World Health Organization (WHO) nor the United Nations (UN), to which it belongs, is perfect, but there is no alternative,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during his speech at a side event titled “Multilateralism on a Crossroads: Challenges and Pathways to Peace,” organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

He noted that without these institutions, the world would be a more dangerous and fragmented place. “Imagine what would be missing without WHO. In a world where viruses ‘do not respect’ borders, who would monitor epidemics and coordinate a global response? The vaccine inequity we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic would have been even worse without the close partnership of which WHO is a part. Millions more people would have died, not only because of the virus but also due to chaos and inequality,” the Director-General added.

