WHO organizes trainings on assistive products in Shamakhi

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and with support from the ATscale Global Partnership for Assistive Technology, launched a series of trainings on assistive products in Shamakhi.

The trainings make use of WHO’s Training in Assistive Products (TAP) — a digital learning platform that combines theoretical and practical learning and is now fully available in the Azerbaijani language. TAP is designed to strengthen the assistive technology (AT) workforce by equipping primary health care providers with the skills to assess individual needs for assistive products and refer users for specialized care when needed.

As populations age, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) increase, and more individuals live with disabilities, the demand for assistive products — such as spectacles, hearing aids, and mobility devices — continues to grow both globally and in Azerbaijan. By building knowledge and skills at the primary health care level, TAP contributes to integrating assistive technology into routine health services, ensuring that everyone who needs assistive products can access them.

In their opening remarks, Ramik Guliyev, Head of Department at the Ministry of Health, and Emil Iskenderov, Head of Department at TABIB, emphasized the importance of assistive products in promoting social inclusion and improving quality of life of people. They noted that improving access to assistive products aligns with Azerbaijan’s national priorities to enhance the quality of healthcare services and expand the use of digital health solutions.

Natig Aliyev, Head of Shamakhi District Hospital, also highlighted the importance of ensuring accessibility and inclusiveness of health services for all. Samira Shikhaliyeva was representing the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency and contributed to the trainings by sharing information about the state funded priority assistive products lists and state provision of these products for people with disabilities.

These training sessions mark an important milestone toward establishing sustainable and inclusive assistive technology systems in Azerbaijan. Bringing together national health and social protection stakeholders with international partners, the event created a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and collaborative learning — supporting the country’s ongoing digital health reforms and inclusive health service delivery.

