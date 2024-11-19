WHO Regional Director for Europe hails excellent organization of COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Teymur Musayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health, met with Hans Henri Kluge, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, on the margins of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Minister Musayev emphasized Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to cooperation with esteemed health institutions, including the WHO.

Highlighting the significance of the Global Climate Conference in Baku, he also noted that Azerbaijan has officially joined the ATACH and will serve as a co-organizer of the Alliance from 2024 to 2026.

Minister Musayev expressed his confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to grow.

Hans Henri Kluge praised the organization of COP29, stating, “Azerbaijan consistently organizes pivotal international events at the highest level, and COP29 is no exception.”