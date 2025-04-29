Why are Israeli archaeologists baffled by this 1,500-year-old menorah symbol?

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

A rare and intricately decorated Roman Period stone capital that has baffled Israeli archaeologists was unveiled in Jerusalem on Tuesday, according to The Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL).

The artifact, carved with the image of an eight-branched menorah, was discovered during excavations in 2020 ahead of a major infrastructure project at the entrance to Jerusalem.

“This is a one-of-a-kind find,” said Dr. Uzi Ad and Anna Eirich, excavation managers with the Israel Antiquities Authority. “It seems this capital stood atop a column in a magnificent building or along a street in a Roman-period settlement here — likely from the 2nd to 4th century CE. From our findings, this settlement appears to have been populated by descendants of Roman army retirees. So what was a capital with a menorah decoration — a distinct Jewish symbol — doing here of all places? This is a true conundrum.”

The limestone capital, which once topped a column, was unearthed near Motza, just west of Jerusalem, during preparatory work for a new bridge. According to archaeologists, the object was found upside-down in a Byzantine-era structure dating to the 6th–7th centuries CE, suggesting it was reused after being removed from an earlier building.

In classical architecture, capitals — the tops of columns — were often adorned with floral or symbolic motifs. This capital, however, defies standard convention. Its upper section features a menorah, an eight-branched candelabrum on each side, while the lower part displays eight leaves, with a vertical motif that may represent the base of the lamp. This design is highly unusual for the period, as decorative elements typically followed well-established patterns.

The presence of an eight-branched menorah, an unmistakable Jewish symbol, on such a rare and significant architectural feature is highly unusual. After the destruction of the Second Temple in 70 CE, the menorah became one of the most prominent symbols of Jewish identity. While the seven-branched menorah was commonly found in synagogue decorations, an eight-branched menorah is much rarer and is typically associated with later Jewish traditions.

The stone capital’s display was timed to coincide with Israel’s Independence Day, which begins at sundown on Wednesday.