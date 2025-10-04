Winners of “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” exhibition awarded

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

The “Sustainable Expo: Art and Innovation for the Planet” event was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center as part of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025).

The event featured both artworks and sustainable startup projects, contributions from young people on climate issues.

A total of 24 artworks were exhibited, and 15 teams representing various universities presented their startup projects.

The ceremony was addressed by Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues; Nigar Arpadarai, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan; Leyla Hasanova, Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, as well as Adila Aliyeva, Head of the Projects and Volunteering Department at the “Regional Development” Public Union.

They emphasized the importance of the initiatives presented by young people on climate issues through their artworks and startup projects and wished the participants success.

The artwork “Game is over” won first place in the nomination “Drawing”, the work “Khazar” - second, and the work “Fish” - third.

In the startup nomination, the first place was taken by team “EcoBite” (Aygyun Gasanova), second place - team “Yashilscan” (Nazrin Nurullayeva, Mahammad Sharbatov, Asgar Huseynov), third place - team “GreenStone” (Zarifa Asadullayeva, Solmaz Mahmudova).