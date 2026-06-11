Woman arrested for trespassing after ‘hiding in toilet at end of parliament tour’

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

Parliamentary authorities are investigating after a woman was arrested for trespassing after staying in the Palace of Westminster for several hours following a visitor tour, according to Independent.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers apprehended the woman, in her fifties, in the early hours of Sunday morning, long after her scheduled tour had concluded.

Reports suggest the suspected trespasser evaded detection by hiding in a toilet cubicle marked “under maintenance” until visiting hours ended. She then reportedly walked around the Parliamentary Estate in the night before being stopped.

A security review will look at whether night duty guards, responsible for patrolling the building, may have been asleep during their shifts, according to the Daily Mail.

A Met spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Sunday, 7 June, a woman in her fifties was arrested on suspicion of trespassing – breaching a section of the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005 – after remaining in the Palace of Westminster for several hours following the conclusion of an organised tour.

“She was released on bail pending further inquiries.”

Inquiries are ongoing but it does not appear there was any malicious intent, it is understood. The security breach has prompted an internal investigation.

A parliamentary spokesperson said: “A member of the public was arrested for trespassing on the Parliamentary Estate on Sunday 7 June.

“The incident is now being dealt with by the Metropolitan Police.

“The safety and security of all those who work and visit in parliament is our top priority.

“Whilst we cannot comment on our security processes or measures, a review is underway following the incident.”

Authorities did not comment on the claim that security guards may have been sleeping, but they denied claims that the woman reached the prime minister’s office in parliament.