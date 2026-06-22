The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Work on New Vitosha Nature Park management plan expected to begin in 2027

Work on New Vitosha Nature Park management plan expected to begin in 2027

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

A meeting on Monday at the Regional Development and Public Works Ministry discussed the proposed legislative amendments related to the future development of Vitosha Nature Park, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Environment and Water Minister Rositsa Karamfilova expressed the political ambition of launching substantive work on drafting a new management plan for Vitosha Nature Park at the beginning of 2027.

"Our political formation's ambition is for work on the draft of the new Vitosha Nature Park Management Plan to begin in early 2027," Karamfilova said. "A great deal of work lies ahead before that, with the first stage being the preparation of the planning brief."

She recalled that the administrative procedure for the 2015–2024 Management Plan was terminated at the end of April, while the park is currently governed under the 2005 Management Plan.

Regional Development and Public Works Minister Ivan Shishkov expressed hope that concrete steps in the process would begin within the next few months, allowing a clearer timeline for subsequent stages to be established.

"As of today, we are effectively launching what could be called the mission to save Vitosha," Shishkov said. "We need to identify and document all the issues that have accumulated over time. As we begin preparing the planning brief and legislative amendments, we must have a full understanding of these long-standing challenges."

He added that once the process is underway, a much clearer schedule for implementation should emerge. "I, personally, hope that real action will begin within the next few months," he said.

Shishkov noted that the lack of functioning ski lifts has forced visitors to rely on private vehicles to access the mountain, causing significant environmental damage. The objective, he said, is to transform Vitosha into a modern and accessible mountain destination through the restoration of environmentally sustainable cable transport infrastructure.

Karamfilova stressed that the issues surrounding Vitosha are not purely environmental or infrastructure-related but are fundamentally a matter of governance. According to her, the long-term vision for the mountain should be built on three equally important principles: nature conservation, public access and quality of life, and economic sustainability supported by modern infrastructure.

She emphasized that the management plan is not an investment plan. Rather than regulating infrastructure projects or investment proposals, the document establishes which activities are permissible within the park and defines management regimes through the zoning of its territory.

Karamfilova also pledged that the new planning process would include public consultation on the planning brief and the establishment of an advisory council representing all interested stakeholders.

"The entire process, from preparing the planning brief and commissioning the plan to its public review and adoption, will be transparent, open, governed by clear rules, and conducted through active dialogue with all stakeholders and citizens," she said. She assured the public that ineffective approaches from the past would not be repeated.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

South Korea’s ex-justice minister given 25-yr prison sentence for martial law role
  • 22.06.2026 [18:46]

South Korea’s ex-justice minister given 25-yr prison sentence for martial law role

US vice president says 'very good foundation' laid for final Iran deal after Burgenstock talks
  • 22.06.2026 [17:12]

US vice president says 'very good foundation' laid for final Iran deal after Burgenstock talks

UK Premier Starmer announces resignation amid mounting pressure over election results
  • 22.06.2026 [15:54]

UK Premier Starmer announces resignation amid mounting pressure over election results

Minamitori Island's ecosystem at risk from nuclear waste site survey: lab
  • 22.06.2026 [15:36]

Minamitori Island's ecosystem at risk from nuclear waste site survey: lab

Environmental organization in Bulgaria warns of ıncreased wildfire risk
  • 22.06.2026 [15:33]

Environmental organization in Bulgaria warns of ıncreased wildfire risk

Simple step test could help identify early signs of decline in older adults, Israeli scientists say
  • 22.06.2026 [14:55]

Simple step test could help identify early signs of decline in older adults, Israeli scientists say

Food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of affected people reaches 58
  • 22.06.2026 [12:57]

Food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of affected people reaches 58

Fifty-four injured and 18 missing after explosion at Qatar LNG site, authorities say
  • 22.06.2026 [12:07]

Fifty-four injured and 18 missing after explosion at Qatar LNG site, authorities say

Chinese team develops ultra-thin brain implant
  • 22.06.2026 [11:44]

Chinese team develops ultra-thin brain implant

Azerbaijan, Jordan explore interparliamentary cooperation

  • 22.06.2026 [23:59]

Gunay Afandiyeva: Initiatives to repeal Section 907 mark an important turning point in Azerbaijan–U.S. relations

  • 22.06.2026 [23:57]

Turkmenistan’s Minister tours DOST Center in Baku

  • 22.06.2026 [20:25]

Head of Council of Europe Baku Office summoned to Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  • 22.06.2026 [20:18]

Top stories update

  • 22.06.2026 [20:00]

First day of 20th Session of Conference of Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States wraps up in Baku

  • 22.06.2026 [19:54]

State banquet hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Turkmenistan VIDEO

  • 22.06.2026 [19:51]

Salt production in Azerbaijan increases by 30 percent

  • 22.06.2026 [18:56]

Sharur hosts regional meeting on agricultural development of Nakhchivan economic region

  • 22.06.2026 [18:49]

South Korea’s ex-justice minister given 25-yr prison sentence for martial law role

  • 22.06.2026 [18:46]

Volume of natural gas transported to Europe via TAP so far announced

  • 22.06.2026 [18:45]

U.S. companies explore investment projects in Azerbaijan

  • 22.06.2026 [18:23]

Albanian delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Institute of Manuscripts

  • 22.06.2026 [18:06]

PM Ali Asadov meets with Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representatives

  • 22.06.2026 [17:58]

Regional meeting on agricultural development covering Shiravan-Salyan economic region held

  • 22.06.2026 [17:57]

BUCT-BEU faculty of engineering to admit first students

  • 22.06.2026 [17:53]

® Kapital Bank continues to support platforms that bring entrepreneurs together

  • 22.06.2026 [17:28]

Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan serves the long-term interests of our countries

  • 22.06.2026 [17:26]

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan delivered press statements VIDEO

  • 22.06.2026 [17:15]

US vice president says 'very good foundation' laid for final Iran deal after Burgenstock talks

  • 22.06.2026 [17:12]

President: We have always supported and will continue to support Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality

  • 22.06.2026 [17:10]

President Ilham Aliyev: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in transport and logistics is long-term in nature

  • 22.06.2026 [17:05]

From Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

  • 22.06.2026 [16:33]

From To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

  • 22.06.2026 [16:31]

Work on New Vitosha Nature Park management plan expected to begin in 2027

  • 22.06.2026 [16:28]

Azerbaijan represented at international event "Global Offshore Wind 2026"

  • 22.06.2026 [16:17]

President of Uzbekistan receives Azerbaijani Ambassador

  • 22.06.2026 [16:17]

Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representatives visits Alley of Honors, Victory Park in Baku

  • 22.06.2026 [16:02]

UK Premier Starmer announces resignation amid mounting pressure over election results

  • 22.06.2026 [15:54]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to attend meeting of “Religions for Peace” coalition

  • 22.06.2026 [15:53]

Speaker of Mozambican Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 22.06.2026 [15:40]

Minamitori Island's ecosystem at risk from nuclear waste site survey: lab

  • 22.06.2026 [15:36]

Environmental organization in Bulgaria warns of ıncreased wildfire risk

  • 22.06.2026 [15:33]

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Turkmenistan VIDEO

  • 22.06.2026 [15:30]

Simple step test could help identify early signs of decline in older adults, Israeli scientists say

  • 22.06.2026 [14:55]

20 more families relocated to Shukurbeyli village receive house keys

  • 22.06.2026 [14:40]

UN-Habitat Executive Director thanks President Ilham Aliyev for successful hosting of WUF13

  • 22.06.2026 [14:38]

Azerbaijani badminton player claims bronze in Serbia

  • 22.06.2026 [14:34]

Turkmen President pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • 22.06.2026 [13:42]

President of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Baku

  • 22.06.2026 [13:25]

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan exchanged documents signed VIDEO

  • 22.06.2026 [13:24]

Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz representatives discuss operational planning

  • 22.06.2026 [13:23]

ANAMA: 113 mines and 514 UXOs neutralized over past week

  • 22.06.2026 [13:21]

Food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of affected people reaches 58

  • 22.06.2026 [12:57]

Fifty-four injured and 18 missing after explosion at Qatar LNG site, authorities say

  • 22.06.2026 [12:07]

Top stories update

  • 22.06.2026 [12:00]

Ceremony of presenting “Dostlug” tanker held in online format with participation of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan VIDEO

  • 22.06.2026 [11:51]

Chinese team develops ultra-thin brain implant

  • 22.06.2026 [11:44]

AzerTelecom and Telecom Armenia sign an agreement on internet traffic transit

  • 22.06.2026 [11:43]

Gold prices fall, silver rises on global markets

  • 22.06.2026 [11:39]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 22.06.2026 [11:39]

Blue Sharks continue fairy tale with Celeste point

  • 22.06.2026 [11:34]

Burial mound near Karaganda holds traces of two civilizations

  • 22.06.2026 [11:28]

AZAL adds fourth modern Airbus A320neo to its fleet

  • 22.06.2026 [11:20]

President Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Turkmenistan VIDEO

  • 22.06.2026 [11:14]

Ten-man Belgium share spoils with IR Iran

  • 22.06.2026 [11:12]

Spain send statement with Saudi success

  • 22.06.2026 [11:08]

8 electrocuted in southern Pakistan

  • 22.06.2026 [11:07]

Official welcome ceremony held in Baku for President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov VIDEO

  • 22.06.2026 [10:57]

Egypt claim first World Cup win with comeback over New Zealand

  • 22.06.2026 [10:35]

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit

  • 22.06.2026 [10:02]

Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at Olympic Hopes tournament

  • 21.06.2026 [20:18]

Top stories update

  • 21.06.2026 [20:00]

Speaker of Yemen’s House of Representatives arrives in Baku

  • 21.06.2026 [14:58]

Speaker of Niger’s Advisory Council arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 21.06.2026 [14:50]

Azerbaijani boxer wins gold medal at World Cup

  • 21.06.2026 [14:18]
Another shipment of petroleum products sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia VIDEO

Another shipment of petroleum products sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan VIDEO

  • 21.06.2026 [12:44]

Top stories update

  • 21.06.2026 [12:00]

Gakpo and Brobbey at the double as Dutch sink Swedes

  • 20.06.2026 [23:30]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: We express our solidarity with millions of refugees and forcibly displaced persons around the world

  • 20.06.2026 [23:12]

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan review development of allied relations

  • 20.06.2026 [20:26]

® 20% discount from “Atəşgah Insurance” for Azercell Premium and Premium+ subscribers

  • 20.06.2026 [20:14]

Top stories update

  • 20.06.2026 [20:00]

Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives arrives in Azerbaijan

  • 20.06.2026 [18:02]

OTS Supreme Courts to establish Unified Information Platform

  • 20.06.2026 [16:29]

Azerbaijan, Belarus explore military cooperation

  • 20.06.2026 [14:52]

UK Trade Minister to visit Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan in coming weeks

  • 20.06.2026 [14:36]

Georgian PM: We have excellent relations with Azerbaijan

  • 20.06.2026 [13:47]

Egypt uncovers 2,500-year-old temple remains in Bahariya Oasis

  • 20.06.2026 [12:46]

1 dies, 89 injured in train collision in eastern England

  • 20.06.2026 [12:33]

Poland's president revokes highest state honor awarded to Ukraine's Zelenskyy over World War II dispute

  • 20.06.2026 [12:25]

US intelligence warns Israel could undermine Iran peace deal: Report

  • 20.06.2026 [12:01]

Top stories update

  • 20.06.2026 [12:00]

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold, Somali Development and Reconstruction Bank explore cooperation

  • 20.06.2026 [11:34]

Azeri Light crude sells for $82.95

  • 20.06.2026 [11:26]

Trump expects Iran to agree to final deal within 60 days

  • 20.06.2026 [11:18]

Gold and silver prices decline in global markets

  • 20.06.2026 [11:08]

Mobile consular service organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Oslo

  • 20.06.2026 [10:46]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 20.06.2026 [10:37]

Paraguay defeat Türkiye 1-0, confirming US’ leadership in Group D

  • 20.06.2026 [10:00]

Ebola death toll in DR Congo rises to 245

  • 20.06.2026 [09:23]

Brazil cruise past Haiti 3-0, eliminating Caribbean nation from World Cup

  • 20.06.2026 [08:55]

Morocco defeats Scotland 1-0 to move into World Cup knockout stage

  • 20.06.2026 [08:51]

US blank Socceroos 2-0 to secure place in next round of FIFA World Cup

  • 20.06.2026 [08:50]

Expert: Azerbaijan is actively developing “smart cities” and sustainable infrastructure — INTERVIEW

  • 19.06.2026 [21:03]

Canadian expert: Azerbaijan is playing increasingly prominent role in architecture of global transport routes

  • 19.06.2026 [20:54]

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Suleymanli stuns Magnus Carlsen

  • 19.06.2026 [20:51]

UAE Cabinet issues resolution regulating children's access to social media platforms

  • 19.06.2026 [20:43]

80 more residents relocated to Aghdara district and Khankendi city get house keys

  • 19.06.2026 [20:28]