World superstar Justin Timberlake to ignite Baku Olympic Stadium for first time

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

Justin Timberlake, one of the greatest pop stars, will perform in Azerbaijan for the first time as part of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

10-time GRAMMY Award winner, global superstar, and the voice behind hits like “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, and “Mirrors” — will take the stage at the iconic Baku Olympic Stadium with an unforgettable live show on July 27.

Tickets for the concert, to be held with the organizational support of iTicket Production and Dream Group International, will go on sale from April 14, 12:00 AM, on the official iTicket.az website, mobile application, and at all box offices across the city.

Justin Timberlake started his pop career way back in the 90s with boyband *NSYNC, before launching his solo career that's spanned over two decades, releasing hits such as 'Mirrors', 'Cry Me A River', and 'What Goes Around... Comes Around'.

Justin Timberlake is a multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor. Throughout his career, he’s sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC.

“The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” commemorates both the 2024 release of Timberlake’s sixth studio album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” and his triple-decade career, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

On the big screen, he’s lent his voice to DreamWorks animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third installment, 2023’s TROLLS BAND TOGETHER.

His hit record “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from TROLLS was nominated for “Best Original Song” at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Most recently, Timberlake released his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, featuring 18 brand new tracks including hit singles “Selfish” and “No Angels.”

Fans can expect to hear their favorite hit singles spanning across his entire catalogue alongside singles from his latest album” Everything I Thought It Was”.