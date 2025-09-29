Yalchin Rafiyev: A diplomatic unit on climate change has been set up in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

“COP29 was one of the most successful climate conferences. We have reason to say this, as it was also among those with the highest number of participants – 76,000. It was also one of the most inclusive COPs, bringing together representatives of governments, the private sector, civil society, academia, and indigenous peoples,” said Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev in his remarks at the opening of Baku Climate Action Week 2025.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that requirements depend on implementation, stressing the importance of countries fulfilling the commitments they have undertaken to achieve the upcoming goals.

Rafiyev emphasized the importance of continuing the legacy of COP29 in Azerbaijan, noting that crucial issues had been discussed during Climate Week in New York. “As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have set up a diplomatic unit to support the process of addressing climate change,” the COP29 negotiator said.

Referring to Türkiye’s bid to host COP31, the Deputy Minister affirmed that Azerbaijan would support the brotherly country in this endeavour.