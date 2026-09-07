Yalchin Rafiyev: At COP29, Azerbaijan worked actively to elevate transparency to the political level

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

“There is another essential ingredient - transparency. At COP29, Azerbaijan worked actively to elevate transparency to the political level and encouraged Parties to submit their first Biennial Transparency Reports. We also launched the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform to support developing countries in implementing the Enhanced Transparency Framework,” said Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and COP29 Lead Negotiator, in remarks delivered at the opening ceremony of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

“Now we must maintain this momentum. As we approach the next BTR cycle, I encourage Parties to prepare and submit their second BTRs on time. NDCs tell us where countries intend to go. BTRs tell us how far we have actually travelled. Finance helps us close the distance between the two. This triangle — ambition, transparency and finance — must become the foundation of implementation,” he emphasized.