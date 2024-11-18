Yalchin Rafiyev: Baku Transparency Platform will support countries in preparation of their climate action reports

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“Transparency is an essential element in climate action. Every five years, each country has to submit its national climate action plan. The countries define their ambitions for the next five years and prepare plans to implement them. Transparency reports are a biennial document reflecting how efficiently those plans are implemented. Azerbaijan will submit its biennial transparency program for the first time this year,” Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 Lead Negotiator, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, told journalists.

“A number of countries also submitted their biennial climate reports today. This number will increase by the end of this year. Azerbaijan makes great contribution to this issue, which is especially appreciated by the country representatives. To accelerate this process, we have proposed signing the Baku Declaration. The document has already been adopted and countries have joined the declaration. The document calls for technical assistance, training and other activities based on the Baku Transparency Platform to eliminate technical gaps in the preparation of reports in this field by the countries in the coming years,” he added.