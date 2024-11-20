Yalchin Rafiyev: Decisions we make here in Baku will be essential to guide us from first to second decade of Paris Agreement

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

“During COP29, we have made every effort to create the space to discuss the critical issues. We have pushed parties to talk, understand each other's concerns and priorities, and take collective ownership of finding fair and ambitious solutions. We are grateful to the parties for showing that they have the appetite for a deal,” said Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 Lead Negotiator, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, as he addressed the press conference following the Ministerial Meeting on tourism held in Baku.

“Our team is now consolidating views to present a balanced first set of presidency texts. This will include New Collective Quantified Goal, the Just Transition Work Program, Mitigation Work Program, Global Goal on Adaptation, and the UAE Dialogue. We are aiming to release this text at around midnight. Another text will be released tomorrow morning. But I want to clarify that these texts are not final. They will be open for input and discussion, and we will continue to listen.

We have a clear and robust plan. We are taking a critical step forward with this draft text. We look forward to productive engagement with all parties. And we want to remind everyone that the decisions we make here in Baku will be essential to guide us from the first to the second decade of the Paris Agreement,” he added.