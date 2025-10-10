Yaşar Güler: Cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia makes a significant contribution to regional peace and stability

Ankara, October 10, AZERTAC

“The close cooperation among Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia on regional issues serves as an example for other countries. The three nations are bound by historical ties, and their relations are of a strategic nature,” said Turkish Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler at a press conference in Ankara following the trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

According to Güler, the discussions held in the Turkish capital once again reaffirmed the determination to further strengthen cooperation on both bilateral and trilateral levels.

He noted that recent developments in the region have reinforced hopes for “opening a new page in the history of the South Caucasus based on peace, stability, and cooperation.”

Güler added that the participants of the trilateral meeting expressed their readiness to expand cooperation in the fields of defense and security, which also contributes to ensuring a peaceful future for the region.

He underlined Ankara’s continued commitment to supporting the independence and territorial integrity of both Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The minister described the South Caucasus as “a region of critical importance for the balance and stability of international security.”

“Close cooperation between Ankara, Baku, and Tbilisi serves the interests of all three countries and makes a major contribution to peace and stability in the region,” the Turkish defense minister said.

He added that this vision formed the basis of the Trilateral Protocol signed in Ankara on October 9.