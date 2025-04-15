Yasemin Öztürk: TURKPA serves as a unique platform aligning our common goals and objectives

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

“The challenges of the new era, such as cybersecurity, energy security, and natural disasters, compel the entire Turkic world to unite around shared goals. Overcoming these challenges is only possible through strategic thinking and a common vision. In this regard, TURKPA serves as a unique platform aligning our common goals and objectives,” said Yasemin Öztürk, Chairperson of the Committee on Legal, Political Affairs and Foreign Relations of the Parliament of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). She made the remarks while addressing the second meeting of the Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of the TURKPA Member Parliaments, held in Baku under the theme “Strengthening Security and Defense Cooperation among the Turkic States: Role of Parliaments.”

Highlighting her country’s strong ties with the Turkic world, rooted in shared history, culture, and values, Yasemin Öztürk emphasized that Northern Cyprus is an integral part of the Turkic world’s political, economic, and cultural unity. She also underscored the strategic importance of fostering robust dialogue among Turkic states and establishing a shared infrastructure in the defense industry.

Yasemin Öztürk expressed confidence that strengthening cultural ties between Northern Cyprus and the Turkic world would further enhance mutual engagement and contribute to building a shared and prosperous future.