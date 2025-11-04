Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

In the context of global climate change and environmental challenges, the development of “zero waste” infrastructure and the use of eco-friendly construction materials are becoming increasingly important. This approach contributes both to the protection of natural resources and the improvement of economic efficiency.

Azerbaijan has been taking significant steps in this direction. The promotion of the “green building” concept, energy-efficient projects, and initiatives such as the recycling of construction waste have become integral parts of the country’s sustainable development strategy. The application of ecological standards in the construction industry, the reduction of carbon emissions in local material production, and the implementation of “smart city” projects mark the beginning of a new stage in this field.

One of the active participants in this process, Kanika Dewan, Founder and Creative Director of Ka Design Atelier, President of Bramco Group, and a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, shared her views with AZERTAC.

– What inspired you to move from such a different field as finance and investment banking to design and infrastructure?

– I always wanted to be in a field where I could improve the lives of all souls through my direct involvement on the ground. As I introspected on my passion for achieving this goal — from childhood to my first job after graduating from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania — I realized that the projects I wanted to implement to bring joy to society were related to what I called the “Robin Hood model.”

As a child, when I would travel to India from Bahrain to visit my grandparents, I often wondered why innocent children my age or younger were on the streets without shelter or food. I wanted to close the pain gap and do anything that could bring joy to the masses. I believed that everyone should have access to a dignified and joyful upbringing. I hypothesized that if a child could grow up in a dignified and inspiring environment, both the child and parents would have the mental space to dream, create, and innovate.

I realized early on at Wharton that the way to implement innovative methods to democratize dignified shelter was through entrepreneurship. Hence, I concentrated in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management. I developed a thesis on creating a vertically integrated model to manufacture, design, and build luxurious yet accessible shelters that reflect identity through unique aesthetic statements.

To gain financial expertise, I joined Citigroup’s Project Finance Group, which provided me with a strong foundation in financing large-scale infrastructure projects such as Canada’s Highway 407, the Panama Canal expansion, and major power plants in the northeastern United States. Once I felt I had saturated my learning curve, I was eager to begin my entrepreneurial journey.

At the height of the emerging “.com” era in 2001, I came up with ideas like online movie rentals and grocery delivery — essentially precursors to Netflix and grocery.com. But as a 23-year-old, I needed my parents’ approval to leave a corporate job. My father, a mining engineer, encouraged me to build an asset-based business aligned with my Wharton thesis — a vertically integrated design and build model that combines luxury, accessibility, and sustainability. This marked the beginning of my journey to create a paradigm shift through zero-waste infrastructure.

– As a female entrepreneur and leader on a global scale, what have been the biggest challenges you have faced in your career?

– I wouldn’t call anything I have faced a barrier or challenge — I would call everything an education. Education must be reframed as the experience of navigating unfamiliar environments. As a woman, I had to assert myself on construction sites, whether building an airport, hospital, or hotel. At times, my employees doubted my technical knowledge until I demonstrated detailed scientific reasoning.

When I started my first factory in New Jersey, the lead stone installer and factory manager dismissed my proposed productivity improvements, assuming I was an office-bound banker. They changed their minds when I got on my hands and knees to help restore a client’s travertine floor.

Even after winning global awards, I faced bias. During work on the Delhi International Airport, I was told to “go shopping” rather than interfere with technical corrections. My stance against corruption in India even led to threats and the need for police protection.

Over time, I learned how larger companies might exploit smaller ones financially. One major developer refused to pay 25 percent of our project bill, and in another case, it took seven years to receive payment for work at Mumbai Airport because of our anti-corruption stance. These experiences taught me to innovate new ways of navigating adversity and to develop a spiritual framework for business ethics and negotiations.

– In many of your projects, you have used environmentally friendly materials. In your opinion, what role can the construction industry play in combating climate change?

– The construction industry is crucial in combating climate change. No matter how advanced the metaverse becomes, we still live in a physical world shaped by the built environment. Unfortunately, the current construction sector negatively impacts air, soil, light, and water.

Through my work with the UN and COP dialogues, I am promoting the replication of our zero-waste design and building methodology among governments. The industry needs financial restructuring so that companies like ours — which practice environmentally responsible construction — are encouraged and supported.

For example, in the Delhi International Airport project, we purified water to a pH7 level for use in the foundation and flooring adhesives, ensuring building longevity and reducing waste. We reused interior stone waste for exterior cladding and converted leftover stone dust into zero-waste art. In 2010, we produced granite cladding for the Leela Hotel in Delhi entirely in our air-pollution-controlled factory in Bahrain, pioneering a zero-pollution installation method in India.

Today, our island reclamation projects focus on restoring marine biodiversity. Synthetic construction materials must be re-evaluated for their health and environmental impact, and their disposal methods need urgent reform.

– In recent years, Azerbaijan has made remarkable progress in sustainable architecture and “smart city” projects. What are your thoughts on this direction?

– Absolutely. My meetings with Nigar Arpadarai, Taleh Ziyadov, and Anna Soave during the Pre-COP and COP preparations reinforced our plans to expand into Azerbaijan. The country is rich in natural resources, which must be managed sustainably. The Caspian Sea offers several by-products that can be processed using our environmentally friendly technologies for high-quality construction inputs.

The potential to develop Azerbaijan into a green infrastructure hub is exciting due to its vast underdeveloped lands and rich agricultural base. This environment is ideal for showcasing the integration of climate solutions and well-being. We are also in discussions with Azerbaijani government agencies to share our expertise in sustainable mining, zero-waste infrastructure, and environmental rejuvenation to promote local “green” entrepreneurship.

– In your opinion, what does the future hold for “green construction” and “eco-design” in energy-rich countries like Azerbaijan?

– After spending several weeks in Azerbaijan to study the current infrastructure, I can say that the country holds great potential for developing truly green buildings. Presently, the construction sector prioritizes rapid return on investment, leading to high-speed turnkey projects that leave little room for climate-conscious design and biodiversity preservation.

This creates an opportunity to redefine ROI based on building longevity and environmental balance. Smart buildings must go beyond technology — they should ensure circular processes that integrate environmental and human well-being. In Azerbaijan, where wealth stems from the soil, sea, and mountains, sustainable building practices rooted in ecological balance can define the next chapter of development.