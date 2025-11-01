Youth Leadership and Innovation Center opens in Kenya with Azerbaijan's support

Baku, November 1, AZERTAC

The Youth Leadership and Innovation Center has commenced operations in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, with support from the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kenya informed AZERTAC that the Center aims to enhance youth skills and societal roles, develop leadership abilities, and support their efforts to build successful careers.

The opening ceremony on November 1 was organized by the "International Youth Network" Public Union and the Kenya Institute of Special Education. Participants included Charlene Ruto, project initiator and founder patron of the "International Youth Network" Public Union and daughter of the President of Kenya; AIDA Director Elmaddin Mehdiyev; Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev; as well as public servants and youth.

Ruto, who has visited Azerbaijan several times, spoke about the country's development, national-moral values, and support for developing nations. She described Azerbaijan's achievements as an inspiration for every people and state. Expressing gratitude for the Azerbaijani government's support in establishing the Center, she highlighted that such projects, along with scholarships provided to Kenyan youth under the "Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant" program, significantly contribute to strengthening friendship and partnership ties between our peoples.

Mehdiyev noted that Azerbaijan's support for this project, as well as educational scholarships and other humanitarian and development assistance initiatives in Kenya, form part of the evolving relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya.

Ambassador Hajiyev emphasized the political significance of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kenya William Samoei Ruto on September 23 within the framework of the UN General Assembly. He mentioned that, alongside projects implemented through AIDA, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries" project provided technical equipment assistance to a comprehensive secondary school in Nairobi and neonatal departments in several hospitals in the country.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held several bilateral meetings, discussing opportunities for future cooperation in various directions, including the humanitarian sector.