Youth-led Climate Forum launched as part of Baku Climate Action Week

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

The Youth-led Climate Forum commenced on Tuesday as part of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2025).

Bringing together youth from Azerbaijan and various countries around the world, the Youth Climate Forum featured panel discussions throughout the day on topics such as digital transformation, clean energy, urban planning, and climate diplomacy. These panels showcased how young people are not only continuing the legacy of COP29 but also shaping innovative approaches to climate action.

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Special Representative on Climate Issues and COP29 President, spoke at the forum, stating that the COP29 Presidency prioritized children and youth in all its activities.

“This meant ensuring that their needs and voices were reflected in every discussion and decision. We are proud of the outcomes of this approach. Our historic agreement, the ‘Baku Finance Framework,’ called on all parties and civil society to support climate financing for children and youth. We agreed that the needs of young people must be considered when measuring progress in adapting to climate change impacts. We also encouraged countries to develop age-appropriate climate plans and actively involve youth in this process. In this regard, we introduced the ‘Baku Initiative for Human Development for Climate Resilience,’ which emphasized the importance of education, capacity building, and skills development in international climate strategies. In parallel, we established the ‘Green Education Partnership’ to develop environmental literacy indicators. Additionally, we supported UNICEF in creating the ‘Friends of Children and Climate Action Group.’ It was particularly important for us that Azerbaijani youth were directly involved in the COP process. Young people from various regions of our country participated as volunteers in organizing the conference, demonstrated solidarity, showcased Azerbaijan’s hospitality to the world, and proved to everyone the energy, determination, and commitment of youth to climate solutions. At COP29 itself, we adopted the ‘Baku Declaration on Children, Youth, and Climate Action,’ which reaffirmed our commitment to accelerating climate policies aimed at children and youth. Now, the Azerbaijani government is determined to fulfill these promises. We have set a goal to ensure our youth are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities needed to thrive during the green transition. Azerbaijani youth will also closely collaborate with Brazil’s upcoming presidency and the Youth Climate Champion to support keeping youth at the center of climate action,” Babayev noted.

According to Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Lead Negotiator, COP29 will go down in history as one of the most inclusive conferences in terms of integrating youth perspectives: “Our activities were not limited to the negotiation table; the role of youth was also considered in the concept of our presidency. Overall, our approach reflected the needs and priorities of youth on a global scale.

Today, we are stepping into a new and promising phase in multilateral diplomacy and global climate action. This phase is significant not only for the international system but also for our climate agenda as a whole. Our main challenge is to ensure that youth remain even more committed to global climate action, understand their responsibilities in this process, and develop as the professional negotiators of the future.”

Nigar Arpadarai, a Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and COP29 High-Level Champion for Climate Change, addressed the youth during her speech: “Dear youth, I want to emphasize one truth: this event is not just a gathering; it is a movement. You are the most powerful force in advancing climate action! Your energy, ideas, and sense of urgency are not only inspiring but also an indispensable prerequisite for this struggle. When Azerbaijan hosted COP29, the world came together in Baku with hope and determination. It was a moment of pride and responsibility for us. However, the true legacy of that process lies not only in the signed documents or commitments made but in the actions that follow. Because climate change is not a distant future; it is today’s reality. It will significantly impact your future lives. Let us not forget that no roadmap or global commitment can succeed without your leadership, persistence, and pressure. Across the world, youth are already taking the lead. They are creating clean energy startups, leading environmental projects, raising awareness, demanding justice, and courageously mobilizing their peers. Right here in Azerbaijan, youth are developing green solutions, fighting plastic waste, and joining initiatives to restore forests and protect nature from the Caspian to mountain villages. You demonstrate that ambition is not measured merely by words; it is real action that transforms people, communities, and entire systems. This Forum is your platform to innovate, share your ideas, and influence policy-making. Our stance is clear: youth must be at the center of this process. As Azerbaijan, we consider youth empowerment not only the right choice but also a smart one. As our country diversifies its economy, expands the renewable energy sector, and strengthens climate resilience, you—your skills, innovations, and leadership—will be the main driving force of this transformation. Of course, the future is full of challenges: artificial intelligence, digitalization, and climate change are presenting the world with new challenges. Yet, they also bring great opportunities. How to seize these opportunities, acquire new skills, and shape your future is now in your hands, dear youth! I thank each of you for being here. Know that Azerbaijan and the COP29 Presidency are always by your side and ready to support your initiatives. Let us together turn words into actions and actions into lasting change.”

Vladanka Andreeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, noted that youth are the key force in ensuring humanity’s collective action. She continued: “I want to share a beautiful phrase I heard yesterday: we have a responsibility toward each other. This is not only for the planet we can live on but also for clean water and a green future. You bring such moral clarity that it constantly inspires us to be more responsible. Today’s Forum provides you with an opportunity to discuss three key topics. The first is digital tools—how they can enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in climate action.”

Second, urban development – next May, Baku will host the 13th World Urban Forum. The voices of youth will be crucial in making cities climate-resilient, sustainable, and safe. Third, climate diplomacy – diplomacy is a daily skill, but climate diplomacy is particularly vital. In the context of geopolitical changes, we will face parties that do not rely on scientific arguments. Nevertheless, our planet is our common home, and finding consensus and a path forward for future generations is our duty. The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time. However, your creativity, determination, and vision can turn this crisis into an opportunity for significant transformation. The United Nations, the global community, and my colleagues in Azerbaijan stand with the youth. We are committed to supporting youth leadership, amplifying their voices, and making them equal partners in shaping a sustainable, green, and just future. Let us build our future together!”

Leyla Hasanova, COP29 Youth Climate Champion, highlighted that the first Youth-led Forum held within the framework of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 marks both a historic milestone and the beginning of a powerful tradition in shaping the leadership role of youth in climate solutions.

Hasanova emphasized that Baku Climate Action Week is not just about roundtable discussions. The goal is to engage the entire society, address the crisis, and bring the climate issue to everyone’s agenda. “Over the next two days, this Forum will bring together youth, policymakers, international organizations, and innovators. The aim is to advance climate action through digital transformation, clean energy, sustainable cities, and climate diplomacy. Tomorrow, we will continue with thematic group work, where participants will apply what they have learned. The focus will be on crafting messages effectively and ensuring that youth priorities and solutions are clearly heard. Beyond this Forum, this year’s Baku Climate Action Week features the most extensive youth program. Throughout the week, events such as the ‘Sustainable Expo,’ ‘Art and Innovation for the Planet,’ a workshop for youth in agriculture, a second climate change event at ADA University, and a Sustainable Career Fair will take place. These demonstrate that youth are leading in science, innovation, art, and education while building their career paths. You will showcase courage in advancing ideas, creativity in overcoming outdated models, and connections to ensure that the voices of children and youth are at the center of decision-making,” she noted.

The event continued with panel discussions.

During the panel discussion Arzu Tairguliyeva-Nagiyeva, Deputy Head of the Sustainable Development and Social Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy, stated that improving the flexibility of economic governance, increasing the efficiency of social systems, and strengthening environmental policies are priorities today. It was noted that the rapid development of technology is transforming our lives, and education equips people with the necessary skills in response to these changes, benefiting both society and the planet.

According to her, since 2022, Azerbaijan has been organizing dialogues on the Sustainable Development Goals in collaboration with the UN and partner organizations. At least two such dialogues are held annually. The first dialogue this June was dedicated to lifelong learning and future skills. Two weeks from now, another dialogue will take place, focusing again on investing in education for Azerbaijan’s sustainable development.

Digitalization is fundamentally transforming the labor market.

Azerbaijan’s “Azerbaijan-2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” and the “2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy” prioritize human capital development. In this regard, new educational content is being developed, and the skills of existing professionals are being enhanced. The Ministry of Economy monitors the labor market and places special emphasis on digital skills.

Within this framework, the Fourth Industrial Revolution Academy has already provided free education to 10,000 people and offered over 1,800 courses. Artificial intelligence, data analytics, blockchain, cloud technologies, and soft skills are the main topics.

The number of state-funded education programs is also increasing. Currently, approximately 90% of admitted students study under state sponsorship, a 50% increase compared to previous years.

She noted that education stands at the core of every transformation, particularly digital transformation. If we equip youth with the right skills and values, technology will become the most powerful tool for sustainability, equality, and innovation.

Natalia Mochu, Regional Director for the CIS at the International Telecommunication Union, who currently leads global e-waste monitoring, reported that approximately 62 million tons of electronic waste are generated worldwide annually, a figure that could reach 75 million tons by 2030. “This is a significant challenge. Therefore, we invite youth to join practical initiatives, create startups, and support the reduction of e-waste with innovative ideas. The phones, computers, and other devices we use daily become waste when outdated, but we often overlook their environmental impact. With a responsible approach, we can both protect nature and build a sustainable digital future,” she emphasized.

The Youth Climate Forum will conclude its work on October 1.