Une taekwondoka azerbaïdjanaise remporte l’or au Daghestan
AzerTAg.az
11.11.2017 [19:00]
Bakou, 11 novembre, AZERTAC
Le tournoi de taekwondo juniors / espoirs / seniors s’est tenu à Makhatchkala, au Daghestan.
La taekwondoka azerbaïdjanaise Fidan Valizadé (41 kg) a remporté la médaille d’or du tournoi.
© Pour l’utilisation il faut se référer avec les liens hypertextes
Si le texte contient des fautes, ayez la bonté d’en sélectionner pour nous envoyer en appuyant sur les touches ctrl + enter
d’autres nouvelles
11.11.2017 [17:03]
11.11.2017 [11:13]
10.11.2017 [18:02]
08.11.2017 [21:27]
MULTIMÉDIA
11.11.2017 [11:49]
11.11.2017 [11:45]
11.11.2017 [11:39]
11.11.2017 [11:38]
11.11.2017 [11:29]
10.11.2017 [22:10]
11.11.2017 [13:34]
10.11.2017 [11:23]
08.11.2017 [13:26]
17.10.2017 [16:55]
16.10.2017 [16:48]
08.11.2017 [15:03]
08.11.2017 [12:15]
06.11.2017 [23:42]
04.11.2017 [12:05]
23.10.2017 [22:17]
23.10.2017 [21:21]
21.10.2017 [19:40]
18.10.2017 [20:55]
08.11.2017 [18:14]
28.09.2017 [17:45]
15.08.2017 [16:48]
02.03.2017 [12:40]
24.02.2017 [22:06]
07.02.2017 [11:07]
02.02.2017 [17:10]
11.11.2017 [14:18]
07.11.2017 [20:48]
07.11.2017 [19:10]
Le texte contient des fautes d’orthographe
Introduisez vos remarques