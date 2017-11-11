    • / SPORT

    SPORT


    Une taekwondoka azerbaïdjanaise remporte l’or au Daghestan

    11.11.2017 [19:00]

    Bakou, 11 novembre, AZERTAC

    Le tournoi de taekwondo juniors / espoirs / seniors s’est tenu à Makhatchkala, au Daghestan.

    La taekwondoka azerbaïdjanaise Fidan Valizadé (41 kg) a remporté la médaille d’or du tournoi.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Une taekwondoka azerbaïdjanaise remporte l’or au Daghestan
    © Pour l’utilisation il faut se référer avec les liens hypertextes
    Si le texte contient des fautes, ayez la bonté d’en sélectionner pour nous envoyer en appuyant sur les touches ctrl + enter

    COORDONNÉES DE L’AUTEUR

    Remplissez les cases marquées d’un astérisque (*)

    Veuillez saisir les lettres affichées sur l’image
    Les lettres peuvent être écrites en majuscules ou minuscules
    d’autres nouvelles
    11.11.2017 [17:03]
    Les athlètes azerbaïdjanais disputeront le tournoi international amateur MMA
    11.11.2017 [11:13]
    Les judokas azerbaïdjanais décrochent deux médailles aux Championnats d'Europe U23
    10.11.2017 [18:02]
    Plus de 45 mille billets sont vendus pour le match Qarabag-Chelsea
    08.11.2017 [21:27]
    Un million de manats alloués à la Fédération azerbaïdjanaise d’échecs
    Une taekwondoka azerbaïdjanaise remporte l’or au Daghestan