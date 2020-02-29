  • ACCUEIL
    • / FELICITATIONS POUR LE JUBILE

    FELICITATIONS POUR LE JUBILE


    CEO of Bernama
    Nurini Kassimi

    29.02.2020 [08:18]

    - Like the Malaysian National news agency BERNAMA, I am pleased AZERTAC has adopted well to the challenges in this digital era. AZERTAC and BERNAMA have a strong and cordial relationship since signing a MoU for the exchange of news in 2014 and look forward to many more years of fruitful collaboration. I wish Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Mr Aslan Aslanov and everyone at AZERTAC all the best.

    AZERTAG.AZ :CEO of Bernama
    Nurini Kassimi
    © Pour l’utilisation il faut se référer avec les liens hypertextes
    Si le texte contient des fautes, ayez la bonté d’en sélectionner pour nous envoyer en appuyant sur les touches ctrl + enter

    COORDONNÉES DE L’AUTEUR

    Remplissez les cases marquées d’un astérisque (*)

    Veuillez saisir les lettres affichées sur l’image
    Les lettres peuvent être écrites en majuscules ou minuscules
    d’autres nouvelles
    29.02.2020 [08:26]
    CEO of Press Association Media Group
    Clive Marshall
    29.02.2020 [08:22]
    Editor-in-Chief of China Daily
    Zhou Shuchun
    29.02.2020 [08:20]
    President of Kyodo News
    Toru Mizutani