Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz bids farewell to Besiktas

Baku, July 25, AZERTAC

Turkish international Burak Yilmaz parted ways with Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

''Burak Yilmaz bid farewell to our manager Sergen Yalcin, staff and players ahead of today's training,'' Besiktas said on Twitter to announce Yilmaz's departure.

The Black Eagles also thanked Yilmaz for his efforts for the club.

Yilmaz is expected to join the French Ligue 1 club Lille as manager Christophe Galtier previously confirmed that Lille are interested in signing the Turkish player.

Yilmaz has scored 230 goals in 440 matches during his professional career.

In the 2019-20 season so far, the 35-year-old striker has 14 goals in 26 matches for Besiktas.