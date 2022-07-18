  • ACCUEIL
    Economy Minister: In six months, revenues from compulsory medical insurance increased by 44.4%

    18.07.2022 [19:08]

    Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

    “In January-June 2022, revenues from compulsory medical insurance increased by 44.4% compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to 385 mln. 789.7 thousand manats, whilst the forecast was implemented at 107%,” Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.

