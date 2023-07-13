L’Azerbaïdjan compte désormais 10 148 57 habitants
13.07.2023 [12:28]
Bakou, 13 juillet, AZERTAC
La population de l'Azerbaïdjan a atteint 10 148 57 personnes au 1er juin 2023, a-t-on appris auprès du Comité national des Statistiques.
54,6% de la population vit dans les villes et 45,4% dans les villages.
