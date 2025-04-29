Representatives of political parties visit Azerbaijan’s Lachin district

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Representatives of political parties operating in the country, prominent political scientists and observers, as well as heads of Internet TV channels, newspaper editors, and other journalists have visited Azerbaijan’s Lachin district with the organizational support provided by the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan.

Initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, various projects are regularly implemented to further enhance the political dialogue environment in the country and to establish reliable cooperation in political processes in the interest of national unity and statehood.

In the context of building constructive cooperation, the experience of organizing joint visits to territories liberated from occupation is of particular importance for political party leaders.

During this sixth regular joint visit, representatives of political parties familiarized themselves with the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts at the Zabukhchay reservoir, in Lachin city, on Heydar Aliyev Street, at the "Lacinema" Film Center, the shooting pavilion of “Hochazfilm,” and the village of Beylik, and were provided with extensive information about the enterprises operating in the "Zerti Agro-Industrial Park."

Addressing the visit, Adalat Valiyev, Head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Relations with Political Parties and the Legislative Authority, spoke of the strategic importance of the atmosphere of solidarity continuously promoted in the country at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev over the past period and highlighted the efforts made in this area.

Describing the full restoration of sovereignty as a new stage of historical development, Adalat Valiyev noted that political parties actively participating in political dialogue contribute to preserving this spirit of unity. Therefore, he described the active engagement of political parties in such projects implemented at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev as a direct manifestation of national and political solidarity.

The participants also had the opportunity to explore the economic and tourism potential of Lachin.